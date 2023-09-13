2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Participate in PlayStation® BIG GAME BIG DEALS
13 Sep, 2023, 08:00 BST
TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) is now offering 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Participate in PlayStation® BIG GAMES BIG DEALS.
Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy.
*Excluding some sale-exempt regions
Official website
https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
Image
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JVgLhjJUbPhuuDw13RczgH4OmznB0_SR
- Sale Period
September 13, 2023, 00:00 ~ September 27, 2023, 23:59
*Times are PDT for North America, GMT for Europe, JST for Asia.
- Applicable regions
North America, Europe, Asia.
- Sale discount rate
50％ (Subscribers to PlayStation® Plus can take advantage of a supplementary 5% off.)
["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]
- Title MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
- Genre 2D Fighting Game
- Platform: PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam
*Cross-platform battles are not supported
- Published: September 30 (Thu), 2021 - Available Now
- Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean
- Players: 1-2 (online play)
- Price
- 1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Deluxe Edition
69.99USD / 69.99EUR
* Includes the "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES", a digital book looking back over the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series and a music player.
- 2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition
49.99USD / 49.99EUR
- Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA
- Official website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
- Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA
*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.
（C）2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.
About Lasengle Inc.
Company Name Lasengle Inc.
Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, Japan
President and Representative Director Yoshinori Ono
Establishment December 2021
Capital 10,000,000 yen
Shareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204038/1.jpg
SOURCE Lasengle
Share this article