29th EWMA Conference: Latest Clinical Data on Nexodyn® AOS Demonstrating Higher Healing Performance in Chronic Leg Ulcers Presented by Applied Pharma Research

BALERNA, Switzerland, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Applied Pharma Research sa (APR) presented at the recent 29th conference of the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) in Göteborg, the results of a clinical study confirming Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) to promote the restart of the healing process in chronic leg ulcers.

Conducted by Prof. R Strohal and colleagues, this non-inferiority clinical study aimed at comparing wound healing performance and safety profile of Nexodyn® AOS vs standard of care in the treatment of chronically-colonized or infected leg ulcers.

A total of 50 patients, presenting chronic ulcers with unsatisfactory healing in the 6 weeks before study enrollment, were randomized into 2 groups of 25 each - one group treated with standard of care (modern dressings plus antiseptic if needed), while the other group treated with Nexodyn® AOS in association with low-cost dressings, and followed up for at least 6 weeks.

Overall Nexodyn® AOS has proven to be able to restart wound healing significantly better than standard of care while showing a more favorable safety profile.

In particular, compared to baseline the treatment with Nexodyn® AOS has been associated with significantly higher complete healing (32% vs 8%; p=0.034), higher relative wound size reduction (81.54% vs 44.68%; p<0.0001), faster wound size reduction (p=0.0076) and steeper wound pH reduction (p<0.0001). The study also evaluated the safety and tolerability of the treatment including Nexodyn® AOS, showing a more encouraging safety profile with less adverse events reported and no severe adverse events vs standard of care.

These remarkable data were divulged at the recent EWMA conference by Prof. Strohal, during a lecture where an international audience had the opportunity to learn about the role that the utilization of Nexodyn® AOS could play in the wound bed preparation routine to restart wound healing in stalled wounds.

"We are very proud of these results which reinforce Nexodyn® AOS efficacy and safety profile as a wound healing restarter in chronic wounds. Actually, restarting healing in stalled wounds is a priority both from patients' and HCPs' perspective on a global basis: we are confident that Nexodyn® AOS could make the difference as it creates the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process." said Dr. Giorgio Reiner, Chief Scientific Officer at APR.

About Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS)

Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) is the Tehclo-based cleanser proven to restart wound healing in stalled wounds, by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process.



A wealth of evidence and real-world experience consistently show accelerated closure with reduced infection rates and less wound-associated pain.

Developed based on APR's proprietary and patented technology Tehclo®, Nexodyn® AOS is a newly conceived solution with three main features: highly pure and stabilized hypochlorous acid (HClO >95% of free chlorine species), acidic pH (2.5 – 3.0) and high Reduction-Oxidation Potential (ORP 1.000 – 1.200 mV).

The product is a sprayable solution with ancillary antimicrobial properties intended for use in the debridement, irrigation, cleansing and moistening of acute and chronic wounds (e.g. diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and vascular ulcers), post-surgical wounds, burns and other lesions.

About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

APR is a Swiss independent pharma company focused on development and global commercialization of innovative, research-driven products designed to address unmet needs in specialized therapeutic areas and rare diseases. APR combine pharmaceutical development expertise with proprietary drug delivery technologies to realize solutions that meaningfully improve the lives of people with rare diseases and empower families through novel approaches to disease management. A diverse and balanced portfolio of revenue-generating products in all major markets is complemented by a robust pipeline of innovative products at different stages of development for the treatment of recessive metabolic disorders, as well as rare dermatological and ocular diseases. Products are directly commercialized by APR through inhouse sales and marketing teams in strategically important countries across Europe and a growing worldwide network of commercial partners. For more information about the company, please visit the website: www.apr.ch.

Contacts:

Elisabetta Bianchi

Corporate Communication Manager

elisabetta.bianchi@apr.ch

+41-91-6957020

