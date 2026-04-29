28.13%, 26.4%! LONGi Sets New World Records for Crystalline Silicon Solar Cell and Module Efficiency

XI'AN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, LONGi announced two major technological breakthroughs. First, its independently developed Hybrid Interdigitated-Back-Contact (HIBC) solar cell has been certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany, achieving a photoelectric conversion efficiency of 28.13%. This marks yet another step forward toward the theoretical efficiency limit of crystalline silicon solar cells, following LONGi's previous efficiency record of 28.04% set in January 2026. Second, modules fabricated based on HIBC solar cells have been certified by the U.S. National Laboratory of the Rockies(NLR), with efficiency breaking through to 26.4% — setting a new record after LONGi had earlier pushed the crystalline silicon module efficiency to 26%.

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As the ultimate solution for single-junction crystalline silicon cell technology, the HIBC cell developed by LONGi's Central R&D Institute represents a culmination of the strengths of various cell technologies. The R&D team has innovatively introduced core technologies such as in-situ Patterned Edge Passivation (iPET) and Laser-Induced Crystallization modification (LIC). Through systematic optimization of structural design, material selection, and fabrication processes, the team has achieved multiple breakthroughs in optical performance, interface passivation quality, and charge transport efficiency, paving a mature pathway for the commercial deployment of ultra-high-efficiency crystalline silicon cells.

These hardcore breakthroughs in technological strength have already translated into a leading edge in mass production. In April 2026, the authoritative global PV media outlet TaiyangNews released its ranking of commercialized mass-produced module efficiencies, and LONGi's EcoLife series modules, powered by HIBC technology, secured the top spot with a mass-production efficiency of 25%. This achievement marks the official completion of a complete closed loop spanning from laboratory R&D to large-scale commercial application for HIBC cells, delivering yet another premium clean energy solution to global customers — one that offers "high efficiency, high energy yield, aesthetic versatility, and certified safety and reliability".

Having been deeply engaged in the clean energy field for many years, LONGi has established a comprehensive "Green Power + Green Hydrogen + Energy Storage" full-chain clean energy solution, consistently driving technological iteration through independent innovation to deliver high-quality products across all application scenarios to global customers. Moving forward, LONGi will continue to focus on technological innovation, accelerating the translation of laboratory efficiency breakthroughs into large-scale manufacturing, and serving the global energy transition with more competitive clean energy products to help build a zero-carbon and sustainable green energy ecosystem.

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