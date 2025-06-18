27th Shanghai International Film Festival: A City-Wide Celebration of Cinema

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has officially kicked off, transforming the city into a vibrant celebration of cinema. With the theme "City of Film," this year's festival promises an unparalleled experience where the boundaries between screen and reality blur, inviting everyone to participate in a grand cinematic carnival.

From June 14 to 23, more than 400 films from 71 countries and regions will screen across 48 cinemas and 61 screening halls in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta. Nearly half are global or regional premieres. The festival's program includes special sections like "Resonance" (showcasing iconic Chinese and international films) and "Cannes Express" (featuring eight acclaimed works fresh from the Cannes Film Festival). New additions such as "Asia Now" (highlighting cutting-edge Asian cinema) and "SIFF Immersive" (dedicated to virtual reality experiences) further enrich the lineup.

As China's top-grossing film market, Shanghai boasts 379 cinemas—leading the nation in both screen count and box office revenue. The city currently has 358 operating cinemas across all 16 districts, with 2,217 screens and over 100 auditoriums equipped with advanced projection technology, securing its position as the world's largest cinema market by scale. Backed by this infrastructure, Shanghai's 2024 box office revenue reached 2.15 billion yuan (approx. $300 million), cementing its status as China's highest-grossing city.

Chen Guo, Managing Director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Events Centre noted, "The festival's concentrated screenings of high-quality films consistently ignite greater audience enthusiasm compared to regular periods." This fervor was evident when tickets went on sale June 5: Within just one hour, 600+ screenings of 92 films sold out—despite a total offering of 1,500+ screenings spanning 400+ titles. The fastest-selling one was the "Best Director film in the Golden Goblet Main Competition," which was sold out in only 26 seconds.

This year, SIFF breaks new ground by transforming the entire city into a cinematic playground—an innovative initiative that embodies the festival's vision of making cinema accessible to all. Notably, SIFF has organized around 100 audience meet-and-greets, spanning nearly all screening sections. Golden Goblet Award Jury President Giuseppe Tornatore will also participate in the Masterclass event on June 20.

At the first Masterclass of the SIFF, Peter Chan shared his insights: "No matter what genre I tackle, one key to success is staying true to yourself. Balancing authenticity with serving the audience is the hardest challenge—but it's a balance we must strike."

SIFF also merges cinema with culinary delights and travel experiences. Limited-edition coffee cups and custom packaging have sparked a social media frenzy, while "film-hopping meal deals" and "See Movies, Savor Shanghai" food maps guide festival-goers to cinema-adjacent gourmet hotspots. Travel packages bundling hotels, attractions, and movie tickets provide a seamless experience for visitors.

As the city embraces its role as a "canvas of light and shadow," SIFF invites the world to join this unforgettable celebration of film and culture.

