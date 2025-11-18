247connect boosts IT team efficiency and provides real savings with 5 concurrent connections per user

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses that need to solve IT issues quickly and securely can now do so at an even lower cost, as all users can be logged in at the same time – AND each user can connect up to 5 devices concurrently.

The feature, which is included as standard as part of any 247connect subscription, means every user can log in and connect to up to five devices at the same time, allowing IT teams to respond to more support requests efficiently, whether they are assisting internal users or external customers – and without restrictions or additional fees.

Designed for simplicity and efficiency

247connect is designed to help IT teams manage remote support quickly and securely, without unnecessary complexity. Its straightforward installation process and intuitive interface enable teams to get started with minimal training, while its focused feature set supports essential remote management tasks without overloading users.

PC Pro's latest review said:

"It offers a strong alternative to the established names. Its pricing plans are good value, it's easy to use, and its zero-trust foundation delivers extra-tight controls."

Tom Murray, product manager at 247connect, said:

"We set out to remove the usual roadblocks: complicated installs, confusing interfaces and surprise charges. With 247connect, you get a simple setup, a user-friendly dashboard and a fixed low price. Crucially, all users can run remote sessions simultaneously – with each then having up to five concurrent connections. No add-ons, no per-session fees."

Clear pricing, no surprises

Transparency is baked in. There are no extra charges to unlock features, no caps on how many users can access the account, and no per-connection fees.

Security at its heart

Backed by over 30 years of remote support expertise, 247connect includes robust safeguards such as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), two-factor authentication and 256-bit AES encryption, so every remote session stays protected.

Learn more

For more information about 247connect or to start your free trial, visit 247connect.cloud.