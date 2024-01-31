21ST.BIO OPENS A MORE SUSTAINABLE AVENUE FOR INDUSTRIAL SCALE DAIRY PROTEIN PRODUCTION

Global bioproduction leader 21st.BIO today announced it is now granting access to its precision fermentation technology platform to food and ingredient manufacturers, enabling sustainable production of dairy proteins at competitive cost.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bioproduction leader 21st.BIO today announced it is granting access to its precision fermentation technology platform to ingredient manufacturers enabling the production of dairy proteins at competitive cost. This follows 21st.BIO's successful scaling of the beta-lactoglobulin protein, a major protein in milk that provides highly valuable nutrition and textural components of milk and other dairy ingredients.

By offering its precision fermentation technology platform widely, 21st.BIO mitigates the cost and time associated with development, opening access to proven industrial scale production technology for precision fermentation of alternative proteins. The platform provides a sustainable and less carbon and resource intensive alternative to traditional animal-based production methods and helps to stabilize global food supply chains. According to recent studies, producing proteins via precision fermentation reduces greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions, and land and water use by 90 to 96%, compared to animal-derived production.

With 21st.BIO's platform, customers have access to world-leading industrial production strains, fermentation processes, as well as support with scale-up, tech transfers to contract manufacturers, and regulatory approvals to get to market at speed and with lower costs. 21st.BIO continuously optimizes the strains and processes, ensuring customers are always ahead of the market.

21st.BIO has the most advanced precision fermentation technology platform in the industry for large scale production. The technology foundation is licensed from Novozymes, who has 40 years' experience perfecting production strains and processes for industrial production. The technology base is already used to provide dozens of food-grade products on the market today.

21st.BIO's technology can be optimized for each customer's specific purpose, such as the nutritional fortification of a plant-based product, improvement of texture in alternative dairy and medical nutrition.

Customers of 21st.BIO can be innovative start-ups planning to take one or several proteins to the market, as well as established players expanding into sustainable alternatives, and dairy companies aiming to grow with the increasing global demand for proteins while reducing their footprint on the environment.

Thomas Schmidt, CEO of 21st.BIO said: "We founded 21st.BIO with one simple mission: to make precision fermentation technology accessible to as many companies as possible, so they can successfully take their product to market at a competitive price. We believe this is the best way for technology to support and accelerate the transition to more sustainable and better nutrition globally. With this new offering, I am proud that companies will be able to safely scale innovation into industrial production and meet global demand utilizing our technology and expertise."

With a technology platform based on Novonesis (formerly Novozymes), and financing from Novo Holdings, 21st.BIO is uniquely positioned to help accelerate the quest for greener and more nutritious alternatives in the food industry.

About 21st.BIO

21st.BIO was founded with one simple mission: to make industrial scale precision fermentation technology accessible to as many as possible, so companies can successfully take their biotech innovations to market at a competitive price. The founders of the company saw that too often, great bio innovation and molecules fail to translate into commercial success. The innovation is ready, the market is there, but production costs remain too high for the product to go mainstream. Industry insiders call it the 'valley of death', and that's exactly what 21st.BIO intends to bridge.

Founded in 2020, 21st.BIO is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has a world-class R&D team as well as laboratories in both Copenhagen, Denmark and Davis, California. On a mission to support bio industrial companies globally in upscaling from molecule innovation to large-scale production, 21st.BIO enables its customers to meet market demands, and thereby advance the green transition globally. 21st.BIO focuses on developing industrial production technology for proteins and other molecules of interest for food, materials, and agricultural industries. Established as a fully integrated end-to-end partner, 21st.BIO supports its customers from technical assessment, strain development and optimization, production processes and upscaling, tech transfer to large scale manufacturing and regulatory services.

21st.BIO's fermentation technology is in part licensed from Novonesis (previously known as Novozymes), who has developed their platform over several decades.

