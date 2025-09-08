212 Debuts at IAA Mobility 2025, with European Premiere of T01 Diesel Model

The brand showcased its debut model, the T01, in both gasoline and diesel configurations. Alongside the reveal, 212 officially announced a strategic partnership with Indimo Automotive GmbH, a leading European automotive distributor. This collaboration is part of 212's broader corporate strategy and underscores the company's commitment to the European market – ensuring a customer-centric and professional support as the brand enters and expands across Europe.

Building on 60 years of heritage and a relentless drive for innovation, 212 empowers a global community of customers to embrace adventure and conquer diverse driving challenges.

The brand operates as the automotive spearhead for the Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, which has been a Fortune Global 500 member for 14 consecutive years.

"Global expansion is at the heart of our vision," said Lu Yunran, CEO of 212. "We are actively entering new markets across the Middle East, Central Asia, South America, Africa, and beyond. The story of Chinese off-road adventure begins with the 212. Ours is a marque built on the spirit of exploration, and it is this spirit that drives us forward."

T01 Gasoline and Diesel Variants

212 showcased both gasoline (Changfeng) and diesel variants of its T01 model at IAA, underscoring the brand's commitment to rugged performance, modern design, versatility, and safety.

As 212's debut model, the T01 merges classic off-road DNA with contemporary engineering. It features an iconic boxy silhouette — characterized by its "one arch, two circles, three horizontal bars, and four vertical pillars" — along with front and rear solid axles for exceptional off-road performance.

The body of T01 incorporates a reinforced high-strength steel safety cage structure, validated by over 1 million kilometers of testing across 366 extreme scenarios, ensuring outstanding durability and reliability. Throughout the vehicle, multiple pre-installed modification points offer owners flexibility for personalization and functional enhancements, catering to a wide spectrum of outdoor lifestyles.

On display at the event is the T01 Changfeng — a specialized gasoline variant engineered for superior climbing performance and rugged terrain capability.

The T01 diesel variant is making its European debut at IAA, following its recent launch at Chengdu Auto Show in China, equipped with an advanced diesel powerplant mated to an diesel-dedicated 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain combination delivers robust low-end torque and enhanced fuel efficiency, catering to the strong demand for diesel models in Europe.

Engineered for long-distance overlanding, rock crawling, and heavy-duty towing, the T01 diesel is built to handle Europe's diverse landscapes with confidence. It offers proven reliability and adaptability, whether navigating alpine roads, unpaved trails, or urban environments.

212 Forges Strategic European Partnership with IndiMO

212 announced a key regional strategic distribution agreement with Indimo Automotive GmbH at IAA Mobility 2025, marking a decisive step in its planned European market entry. The partnership leverages Indimo's established footprint across Germany, Italy, Spain, and other continental markets to ensure competitive local delivery, customer support, and service capabilities for the 212 brand. Meanwhile, this partnership provides 212 with critical regional infrastructure to support its broader global growth ambitions and product rollout strategy.

"We are honored to partner with a top-tier European distributor, a team with decades of regional expertise, robust go-to-market channels, and a sterling reputation for customer care," said Mr. Jia Haifeng, Executive Deputy General Manager of Weiqiao Smart Auto International Co., Ltd. "Supported by our dedicated technical services and agile parts supply network, this collaboration ensures that every 212 owner receives timely, expert, and personalized support worthy of the vehicle they drive."

To ensure comprehensive support for its customers, 212 will establish a European parts distribution center and develop a phased service network, including regional warehouses, offices, and subsidiaries. This infrastructure is designed to guarantee fast and reliable aftersales service for all owners.

Furthermore, the brand plans to localize operations through the establishment of KD (knock-down) assembly plants in Europe, the recruitment of local talent, and deepened collaboration with regional partners—accelerating 212's sustainable growth across the market.

212's debut at IAA represents far more than a product showcase—it marks a decisive milestone in the brand's ongoing global expansion, building on a consistent record of boundary-pushing achievements since its launch in 2024.

As part of its ongoing strategy to expand internationally and commitment to sharing the spirit of off-road adventure worldwide, the brand has already made significant inroads on the world stage: supporting a Chinese racing team in the Dakar Rally for two consecutive years—with the T01 serving as official fleet support in 2025—completing an 8,000-kilometer trans-Eurasian expedition, and becoming the first Chinese automaker to participate in the legendary Mille Miglia.

Looking ahead, 212 will build on this momentum through further product introductions across the Middle East and other key international markets—translating its global vision into tangible, customer-focused value for enthusiasts everywhere. A global brand and strategy launch event is scheduled for October, taking place in the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767442/Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767443/Photo_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767444/photo_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767445/Photo_4.jpg