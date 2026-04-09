2026 Kia CEO Investor Day: Kia to Drive Exponential Growth and Manufacturing Innovation by Expanding Its Full Electrified Vehicle Lineup and Strengthening Future Business Capabilities

Kia presents its 2030 mid- to long-term strategy, detailing its vehicle- and region-specific exponential growth plans



Targets global sales of 4.13 million units per year by 2030, with a global market share goal of 4.5%; targets sales of 3.35 million units in 2026 Expands EV lineup to 14 models, aiming for 1 million annual EV sales by 2030 Targets annual HEV sales of 1.1 million units through expanded lineup of 13 HEV models by 2030 Sets a PBV sales target of 232,000 units by 2030, leveraging its full lineup of PV5, PV7, and PV9 models to strengthen its presence in the LCV market Accelerate exponential growth in key regions, with sales targets of 1.02 million units in the U.S., 746,000 units in Europe, and 1.48 million units in emerging markets

Kia reveals execution roadmap for SDVs, autonomous driving (AV), and robotics, accelerating its future business strategy

Expand AV deployment, with completion of its first SDV model development by late 2027 and the rollout of urban AV (Level 2++) beginning in early 2029 Advances manufacturing innovation with Atlas®, starting deployment at HMGMA in 2028, followed by expansion to Kia AutoLand Georgia in 2029

Plans to invest a total of KRW 49 trillion over the next five years (2026-2030), including KRW 21 trillion allocated to future businesses

Sets 2030 financial targets of KRW 170 trillion in revenue, a 10% operating profit margin, and KRW 17 trillion in operating profit

Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song said, "EVs, HEVs, autonomous driving, and robotics will serve as key drivers for Kia's fastest growth to date"

SEOUL, South Korea, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation (Kia) today shared its mid-to-long-term business strategies and financial targets at its 2026 CEO Investor Day held in Seoul, Korea.

This year's event focused on reviewing the five-year progress of Kia's 'Total Transformation' initiative, following the company's brand relaunch in 2021. Kia also outlined its mid- to long-term growth roadmap across all business sectors.

2026 Kia CEO Investor Day (PRNewsfoto/Kia Corporation) View PDF

"Building on the achievements of innovation across all areas over the past five years —including brand, EVs, PBVs, and ESG — EVs, HEVs, autonomous driving, and robotics will serve as key drivers for Kia's fastest growth to date. Even amid the evolving global environment, Kia will proactively respond to changing market conditions through differentiated strategies." – Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation.

2030 Mid- to Long-Term Business Strategy

Kia aims to pursue a strategy to accelerate exponential growth, targeting global sales of 4.13 million units by 2030 with a 4.5 percent market share. This compares with a sales goal of 3.35 million units with a 3.8 percent market share in 2026.

Kia places customers at the centre of its business strategy and, over the mid- to long-term, the company intends to expand its mobility ecosystem with a strategic focus on PBVs, autonomous driving, and robotics, connecting people and infrastructure to drive enhanced value creation for both customers and wider society.

Overview of Key Announcements at Kia 2026 CEO Investor Day

Category Content 2030

Mid- to

Long-

Term Business Strategy Global Sales Targets 2026 annual sales target: 3.35 million units; 3.8% market share

2030 annual sales target: 4.13 million units; 4.5% market share ICE & HEV Launch 9 ICE models by 2030

Expand HEV lineup to 13 models by 2030

HEV sales target: 2026, 690,000 units → 2030, 1.1 million units (2030, 1.15 million xHEV units, including HEV/EREV/PHEVs)

Launch Body on Frame pickup truck with HEV, EREV variants by 2030 EV Sales Target 2030 annual sales target: 1 million units; 3.8% market share Enhancing EV Product

Competitiveness Establish lineup of 14 models 2 passenger vehicles 9 SUVs 3 PBV models

Introduce next‑generation EV platform

Expansion of mass‑market EV lineup starting with EV2 in 2026 Improving EV Accessibility Expand charging infrastructure with global charging partners

Strengthen charging networks in Korea (including Hyundai Motor Group's E-pit network), the U.S., and Europe Strengthening

EV Supply Chain Operate EV production hubs (EVO Plants in Korea)

Optimize regional production – Europe (EV2, EV4) and the U.S. (EV6, EV9) PBV 2030 annual sales target: 232,000 units (PV5, PV7, PV9)

Sequential launches of PV5 (2025), PV7 (2027), PV9 (2029)

Utilize Hwaseong EVO Plant as dedicated PBV production hub Regional

Ex-growth U.S. 2030 annual sales target: 1.02 million units; 6.2% market share

HEV lineup expansion (4 → 8 models) & strengthen SUV volume models Europe 2030 annual sales target: 746,000 units; 4.8% market share

Introduce Kia's first SDV B-segment hatchback (B-HB) EV

Increase EV sales mix (2025 23% → 2030 66%) Emerging

Markets 2030 annual sales target: 1.48 million units; 6.6% market share

India targets 2030 annual sales of 410,000 units (market share 7.6%) Future

Strategy Autonomous Driving Establish data-driven cycle of continuous improvement through NVIDIA partnership and strengthening in-house technology

Strategy ① Preemptive sensor and system‑level standardization through global partnerships to enable data scalability

Strategy ② Advancement of in‑house end‑to‑end (E2E) autonomous driving model capabilities based on 'Data Flywheel'

Complete development of Kia's first SDV model by the end of 2027, followed by introduction of Level 2++ autonomous driving technology in early 2029 Robotics Develop last‑mile delivery solutions integrating robots with Kia PBVs (PV7, PV9)

Deploys Atlas at HMGMA starting in 2028 and Kia AutoLand Georgia in 2029 2026 Business Plan &

Mid- to Long-Term Financial Targets 2030 (KRW): Revenue 170 trn, OP 17 trn, OP Margin 10%

5 Year Investment (2026~2030): KRW 49 trn

(Future business Investment KRW 21 trn)

(Future business Investment KRW 21 trn) 2028 TSR target of over 35%, with continued enhancement of shareholder returns

For more information, visit the Kia Global Newsroom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953023/Image_1__2026_Kia_CEO_Investor_Day.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953024/Press_release__2026_Kia_CEO_Investor_Day.pdf