2025 Managed Detection & Response Market Report (MDR) Shows 21.95% CAGR to 2030 | Industry Growth Driven by AI, Threat Complexity, and Regulatory Push, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global managed detection and response market size is valued at USD 4.19 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 11.30 billion by 2030, growing at a strong CAGR of 21.95%, according to a recent market research report by Mordor Intelligence.

This rapid expansion of the managed detection and response (MDR) market reflects enterprises' urgent need for proactive threat hunting, AI-driven detection, and 24/7 managed security services. The demand is fueled by the increasing complexity of cyberattacks, a widening skills gap in cybersecurity teams, and regulatory mandates driving adoption across BFSI, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure.

Key Adoption Trends in the MDR Market

Integration with Extended Detection and Response

The rise of extended detection and response market solutions is accelerating MDR adoption. By unifying endpoint, network, and cloud data, MDR vendors deliver more accurate threat visibility and faster incident response.

AI-Driven Detection Accelerates SOC Automation

Managed detection and response providers are embedding AI to automate triage and orchestrate containment workflows. By incorporating advanced models from endpoint analytics, incident response times have dropped significantly. The rise of autonomous SOC operations signals a shift from reactive monitoring to proactive threat mitigation.

Regional Data-Sovereignty Shapes Global Deployment

Data-localization mandates are compelling MDR vendors to establish regional data centers and sovereign cloud models. This approach balances compliance with performance while maintaining analytics integrity. As multi-region service delivery expands, providers strengthen trust among enterprises operating under diverse regulatory regimes.

Managed Detection and Response Market Segments

By Type (Offering):

Endpoint-centric MDR

Network-centric MDR

Cloud-centric MDR

OT / IoT MDR

Managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR)

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Energy and Utilities

Education

Telecommunications and IT

Others

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa:

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Rest of Africa

MDA Market Regional Growth Overview

North America – Adoption is driven by mature cybersecurity practices and growing reliance on managed detection and response solutions across enterprises and supply chains.

– Adoption is driven by mature cybersecurity practices and growing reliance on managed detection and response solutions across enterprises and supply chains. Asia-Pacific – Rapid digitization, expanding cybersecurity initiatives, and government-led security programs are accelerating MDR adoption in the region.

– Rapid digitization, expanding cybersecurity initiatives, and government-led security programs are accelerating MDR adoption in the region. Europe – Increasing regulatory alignment, sectoral data protection initiatives, and cross-border collaboration continue to shape regional MDR market trends

MDR Industry Company Profiles

The managed detection and response market share is competitive, with global and regional providers scaling their AI-driven and industry-specific solutions. Key companies covered by Mordor Intelligence include:

Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

eSentire Inc.

SentinelOne, Inc.

Secureworks, Inc.

Red Canary, Inc.

Expel, Inc.

ReliaQuest, LLC

Kroll, LLC

Proficio, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Binary Defense Systems, Inc.

NTT Security Holdings Corporation

NCC Group plc

Sophos Group plc

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Unit 42)

Mandiant (Google LLC)

IBM Corporation (IBM X-Force)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Accenture plc

Optiv Security Inc.

KPMG International Ltd.

PwC Advisory Services LLP

AT&T Cybersecurity

Verizon Business Group

For a full breakdown of managed detection and response market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/managed-detection-and-response-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Cybersecurity Market

The cybersecurity market is estimated to be worth USD 235.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 423.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the escalating frequency and complexity of cyberattacks, the increasing adoption of cloud computing, the rise of remote and hybrid work models, and strict regulatory requirements like GDPR and CCPA that compel organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure.

Threat Intelligence Market

The threat intelligence market is expected to grow from USD 9.21 billion in 2025 to USD 16.90 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 12.92% over the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include the surge in targeted cyberattacks and advanced persistent threats (APTs), the increasing need for real-time threat detection and response, growing integration of threat intelligence into security systems like SIEM, and rising investments in Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and proactive defense strategies.

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.



Read more about companies active in threat intelligence at:https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/threat-intelligence-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

AI Platform Market

The AI platform market is projected to grow from USD 65.25 billion in 2025 to USD 108.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors such as healthcare, finance, and retail; advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision; and increasing reliance on AI for automation, data analytics, and predictive insights, supported by growing cloud infrastructure and enterprise investments.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg