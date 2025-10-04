2025 "Jiangsu Traditional Chinese Medicine Goes Global" European Cultural Tour Opens in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 "Jiangsu Traditional Chinese Medicine Goes Global" European Cultural Tour officially opened on October 3 in Manchester, drawing more than a hundred guests from Chinese and British government agencies, media organizations, overseas Chinese associations, and public institutions. The event aims to promote Jiangsu's traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture to international audiences.

Co-hosted by the Xinhua Daily Media Group and Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, the launch ceremony was organized by the Health Media Center of Xinhua Daily News, with support from the Cyberspace Administration of Jiangsu Province and the Jiangsu Commission of Health. The program also received backing from the China-UK Traditional Chinese Medicine Centre (Manchester) and the UK Shulan College of Chinese Medicine.

In his remarks, Zhao Ming, Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of Jiangsu Province, described TCM as a "cultural treasure" of Chinese civilization that embodies the philosophies and health traditions of the East. He noted that Jiangsu has long been a center for TCM development and exchange—from Xu Fu's ancient voyages in search of medicinal herbs to Zheng He's maritime expeditions. In recent years, the "Jiangsu Traditional Chinese Medicine Goes Global" initiative has highlighted the province's rich TCM heritage through international exhibitions, cultural fairs, and social media outreach, earning broad recognition overseas. Citing the UK's role as a European hub for TCM practice and research, Zhao said he hoped the event would help expand collaboration between China and the UK in TCM treatment, education, research, and industry.

The ceremony included speeches from Tang Rui, Consul General of China in Manchester; Gu Xindong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua Daily News; Councillor Janet Easley, Mayor of Rochdale; Councillor Kerry Waters, Mayor of Stockport; and Lisa Yam, President of the Federation of Chinese Associations in Manchester. Following the addresses, the guests gathered on stage to officially launch the 2025 "Jiangsu Traditional Chinese Medicine Goes Global" European Cultural Tour.

After the ceremony, guests visited an exhibition on TCM culture. Nearly a dozen TCM specialists from major hospitals in Jiangsu—including facilities in Nanjing, Wuxi, Changzhou, and Yangzhou—demonstrated clinical techniques and spoke with attendees. The exhibition featured hands-on displays where visitors could examine traditional medicinal ingredients, experience Tuina massage and moxibustion therapy, and sample herbal teas and medicinal dishes. The consultation area proved particularly popular, with many local residents trying TCM therapies and learning more about their potential benefits.

By presenting both the historical depth and contemporary relevance of Jiangsu's TCM traditions, the event created a new platform for the international promotion of Chinese medicine. Looking ahead, organizers said the "Jiangsu Traditional Chinese Medicine Goes Global" program will continue to leverage digital outreach to foster cultural exchange and strengthen global health cooperation.

