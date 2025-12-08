2025 Global MOOC and Online Education Conference Held in Mexico

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Global MOOC and Online Education Conference, themed "Breaking Boundaries and Reshaping Futures: Open and Intelligent Global Education," was held at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) from Dec 2–4. The opening ceremony featured remarks from Li Luming, President of Tsinghua University and Chair of Board of the Global MOOC and Online Education Alliance; Patricia D á vila Aranda, General Secretary of UNAM; and Asha Kanwar, Chair of the UNESCO IITE Governing Board. Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, delivered a video address.

President Li extended a warm welcome and expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests attending the conference. He reviewed the Alliance's work over the past year across four key areas: Quality, Equity, Community, and Wisdom, and announced the official inclusion of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and Federal University of Rio De Janeiro, as new members of the Global MOOC and Online Education Alliance. He provided an in-depth analysis of the practical pathways for universities in the AI era to break down disciplinary barriers, overcome temporal and spatial constraints, and redefine institutional roles. He introduced Tsinghua University ' s explorations in building an "AI-native" educational model and advancing the transformation of educational paradigms. Furthermore, he called upon universities worldwide to join forces in leveraging intelligent technologies to transcend the boundaries of time, space, disciplines, and traditional teacher-student roles, thereby collaboratively shaping a more inclusive and resilient future learning ecosystem.

Giannini praised the Alliance for advancing global educational equity and inclusion, calling for international cooperation to ensure transformative benefits for all learners.

Dávila urged universities to utilize the conference as an opportunity to jointly build a more inclusive, intelligent, and human-centered educational ecosystem.

Li, D á vila, Kanwar, and Anabel de la Rosa G ó mez, Coordinator of Coordination of Open University and Digital Education of National Autonomous University of Mexico, jointly released the Report on the Digital Development of Global Higher Education (2025) and TheDigital Development Index of Gobal Higher Education (2025).

The conference also issued the Mexico City Declaration, introduced the concept of "Intelligent MOOCs" for the first time globally, and debuted a series of Intelligent MOOCs, including Tsinghua University's Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics .

The Board Meeting of the Global MOOC and Online Education Alliance was held concurrently. Peng Gang, Vice President of Tsinghua University and Chair of the Executive Committee of the Global MOOC and Online Education Alliance, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. It was decided that Vietnam National University, Hanoi, will co-host the 2026 Global MOOC and Online Education Conference.

The 2025 Global MOOC and Online Education Conference brought together over 180 representatives from 76 universities, online platforms, international organizations, and government agencies across 34 countries and regions.