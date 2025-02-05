2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship To Host 90 Women Athletes From 11 Countries

Former world No. 1's from South Korea and Taiwan reunite in competition

TAIPEI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), in collaboration with title sponsor Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), is proud to announce the player roster for the 2nd annual Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship, bringing together a tour de force of 90 women athletes from 11 countries competing for a benchmark US$1.5 million purse.

2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship returns to the Orient Golf & Country Club on February 27 to March 2. Foxconn_Logo

Among the elite talent are 12 pro-golfers ranked in the world's top 100 from TLPGA, JLPGA, KLPGA and the Ladies European Tour (LET). At the same time, it will be game on for two former World No. 1 golfers, Jiyai Shin of South Korea and Yani Tseng of Taiwan, as they compete together again for the first time in a decade. Also swinging for the home team are Foxconn-sponsored rising star Chia-Yen Wu, ranked No. 3 in Taiwan, and Pei-Yun Chien, Taiwan's top player in world rankings.

Defending champion from last year, Haruka Kawasaki of Japan, will return with 22 other JLPGA stars, including titleholders Shiho Kuwaki and Yuri Yoshida.

KLPGA's Su-Ji Kim (ranked 39) and You-Min Hwang (ranked 50), along with Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini (ranked 66 in the world and No. 1 on LET's leaderboard) and France's Perrine Delacour (No. 15 on LET's leaderboard), add to the excitement in making their debut at the Orient Golf & Country Club in Taiwan for the tournament from February 27 to March 2.

The line-up represents players from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, China, India, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Sweden, who will be competing not only for the lucrative purse, but also 18 champion ranking points, in what has become one of the highest-level tournaments in Asia.

This year's tournament includes raffles, vouchers, delicious food trucks and an unforgettable golf experience. Games for points win prizes daily, including airline tickets, SHARP appliances, Belkin accessories, an iPhone 16 and an iPad Air. Free shuttle buses will operate daily from Taipei's National Taiwan Museum and the Airport MRT A7 Station. The 2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship will air live on VL Sports and Sportcast Sports in Taiwan, and in Japan on Sky A. Follow the action and stay updated through the tournament's official Facebook page.

