2025 Academic Results: Nord Anglia Students Celebrate Outstanding I/GCSE Grades

Nord Anglia schools outperform England's average at both grades 9–7 (A*-A) and 9–4 (A*-C).

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students across Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools have once again achieved exceptional academic results in their I/GCSE examinations, with performance rising year on year and continuing to exceed national averages in England.

This year, 48.1% of all Nord Anglia students' grades were between 9–7 (equivalent to A*–A), exceeding last year's average of 47.1% and more than double England's national average of 21.8%.

88.0% of grades were between 9–4 (equivalent to A*–C), outperforming England's average of 67.1%.

Amongst the many successes, several schools celebrated top grades, including:

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for their achievements in this year's IGCSEs. These results reflect not only their hard work and determination, but also the commitment of our teachers and the strength of our learning environments."

Proud Moments Across Every Curriculum

These I/GCSE results conclude a year of continued academic excellence across Nord Anglia's 80+ international schools, which offer a range of globally respected curricula. Students consistently outperformed global averages in:

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) students achieved an average score of 34 points, surpassing global scores for the 12 th consecutive year.

consecutive year. A level students achieved 48% of grades at A*–A, significantly outperforming the England average of 28.2%.

average of 28.2%. Advanced Placement (AP) students achieved 61.3% at scores of 4 and 5, increasing from 60.3% in 2024.

In this year's French Baccalaureate, students from Collège du Léman achieved 27% "très bien" (very good) grades, maintaining excellence in this rigorous programme.

CBSE ( India's national curriculum) students once again posted outstanding scores, with Oakridge Gachibowli achieving a 79% average for Grade 12, while Oakridge Bachupally achieved an 82% average for Grade 10.

For enquiries

David Bates

Senior Communications Manager

+44 7787 135223

David.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5485719/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg