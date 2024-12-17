2025 - Toy, Figurines and Consumer Collectibles Market size estimated at $52.2 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6%: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 Version Report "Toy, Figurines and Consumer Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis and Forecast Report, 2025 - 2034"is released by Market Decipher, a global market research leader in collectibles domain.

The global toy collectibles market was valued at $26.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2034. Total market for the segment is around $52 billion which includes overlap between toys and figurines industry. Certain toys are designed specifically for children, with no connection to nostalgia, while others are linked to iconic, longstanding characters. Teenage consumers are increasingly drawn to K-pop memorabilia figurines. The toy collectibles market is a segment within the broader toys industry, reflecting diverse consumer interests and trends.

Key Trends in Figurines, Toys and Consumer Collectibles Industry:

Pop Culture and Entertainment Franchises

Movies, TV shows, anime, and streaming platforms drive the demand for character-based collectibles and figurines, creating strong fan-driven markets.

Social Media and Online Communities

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and online forums showcase collections, promote trends, and connect collectors globally, boosting industry influence and demand.

Integration with Home Decor Trends

Collectibles and figurines are increasingly seen as decorative pieces, bridging the gap between toys and home decor, thereby attracting a wider consumer base.

Increased Focus on Premium Quality

Consumers' growing preference for high-quality materials like resin, metal, and detailed craftsmanship has elevated industry standards and appeal.

"The global toys and figurines market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the rising influence of pop culture, blockbuster franchises, and streaming platforms. Collectors and enthusiasts are fueling demand for high-quality, detailed figurines made from premium materials like resin and metal. Social media and e-commerce platforms have further boosted market visibility and accessibility, fostering a vibrant global collector community. Additionally, the crossover between collectibles and home decor trends has expanded the consumer base. With increasing disposable income and investor interest, the market is poised for sustained growth and innovation worldwide."

Chandradeep Singh , Lead Analyst, Market Decipher

Industry Segmentation for Toy Collectibles Market

Market by Type

Collectible Dolls

Bobble-Head

Collectible Games

Game CDs/Cassettes

Action Figure

Movie Collectibles

Cartoon Figurines

Other Figurines

Toy Cars

Pins and Buttons

Other Collectibles

Industry Segmentation for Autograph Collectibles Market

Figurines

Bobble Head

Statues

Hats And Caps

Clothing And Uniform

Jersey

Shirt

Sneakers

Flags and Banners

Bats (All Types)

Balls (All Types)

Prints And Posters

Books/ E-Books

Others

Industry Segmentation for Figurines Market Size

Sports figurines

Action figures

Anime figurines

Historical figurines

Comic book figurines

Pop culture figurines

Kpop figurines

Fantasy figurines

Car models

Industry Segmentation for Designer Toys Market Size

Action Figures

Collectible Statues

Vinyl Toys

Resin Toys

Plush Toys

Blind Box Toys

Key Report Takeaways:

Estimation/projections/forecast for revenue (2024 – 2034)

Data breakdown for every Industry segment (2024 – 2034)

Trends analysis: key trends shaping the industry.

Competitive landscape: profiles and analysis of major players.

Consumer insights: buyer behaviour, preferences, and demographics.

Market segmentation: breakdown by product, region, and demographics.

Growth drivers: factors fuelling market growth.

Challenges and risks: key hurdles and market limitations.

Emerging opportunities: new areas for investment and growth.

Regional analysis: performance across key geographic markets.

Data-driven insights: facts, figures, and actionable recommendations.

Gross margin and profitability analysis of companies

Business trend and expansion analysis

Competition analysis/market share

Product Innovation Listing

Client list and case studies

Market entry strategy

Global Report by Market Decipher has below listed products covered and separate report on each product for specific country can also be procured on client request:

