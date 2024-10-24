2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum opens in Beijing, expanding exchanges and promoting cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV.com: The 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum (2024 WSTDF), organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), convened in Beijing on Oct 22, 2024.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum

The forum, themed "Science and Technology for the Future," prominently champions the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. It is strategically guided by the implementation of three global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, aiming to harness global wisdom to foster high-quality development and enhance international scientific and cultural exchanges.

Following the opening ceremony, attendees visited an exhibition about Liu Hui (225-295), a prominent figure in classical Chinese mathematical theories.

The main activities of the forum in Beijing will continue until October 24, featuring six thematic sessions and three roundtable dialogues, along with various cultural exchange activities.

More than 350 guests from 33 countries and regions are participating in the forum, including 14 Nobel Prize, Turing Award, and Lasker Award winners, 27 heads of international scientific organizations, 41 domestic and international academicians, and over 200 experts and scholars from prestigious universities, research institutions, and enterprises. The forum will conclude on Oct 30 in Beijing.

Initiated by the CAST in 2019, the WSTDF has successfully held five sessions to date, playing a vital role in promoting grassroots scientific exchanges, expanding diplomatic channels, and establishing an open and trustworthy cooperation network.

Attendees emphasized the forum's significant practical importance, highlighting its relevance and necessity. They believe the WSTDF will strengthen international consensus on technological cooperation and promote sustainable development in global collaboration. Additionally, it will enhance joint exploration of cutting-edge technological issues, fostering both South-South cooperation and North-South dialogue in international science and technology.

Representatives noted that the discussion topics not only demonstrate a deep understanding of current challenges in sustainable development but also offer a forward-looking perspective. These discussions will reflect the concerns of the international and scientific communities, influencing the future direction of international scientific and technological development and cooperation.

