2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum opens in Beijing

News provided by

Global Times

23 Oct, 2024, 09:00 GMT

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times: The 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum, organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), opened on October 22. With the theme "Science and Technology for the Future," the forum will feature thematic sessions, round-table discussions, and various exchange activities.

Following the opening ceremony in the afternoon, participants visited the exhibition titled "Liu Hui: A Leading Founder of Classical Chinese Mathematical Theories."

Continue Reading
Photo: Chen Tao/GT
Photo: Chen Tao/GT

The forum will host over 350 guests from 33 countries and regions, including 14 Nobel, Turing, and Lasker Prize laureates; 27 leaders of international scientific organizations; 41 domestic and international academicians; and more than 200 experts and scholars from top universities, research institutions, and enterprises. The event will conclude in Beijing on October 30. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538139/image.jpg

Also from this source

Global Times: Chinese aseptic packaging company accelerates domestic substitution by acquisition

As one of the largest dairy and milk consumers in the world, with an annual industry growth rate of about 10 percent, China has in recent years set...
Pooling the Wisdom of Five Continents - The First Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

Pooling the Wisdom of Five Continents - The First Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

A report from Global Times: In the depths of a dedicated heart, there persists a profound love for the homeland. More than 60 million Chinese are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics