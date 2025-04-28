2024 Global Semiconductor Materials Market Posts $67.5 Billion in Revenue, SEMI Reports

Taiwan, with $20.1 billion in revenue, was the world's largest consumer of semiconductor materials for the 15th consecutive year. Mainland China, at $13.5 billion in revenue, continued to register year-over-year growth, ranking second in 2024, while Korea followed as the third largest consumer with $10.5 billion in revenue. All regions, except for Japan, posted single-digit increases in 2024.

The Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS) from SEMI provides annual revenue with 10 years of historical data and a two-year forecast. The annual subscription includes quarterly updates for the materials segment and reports revenue for seven market regions (North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Mainland China and Rest of World). The report also features detailed historical data for silicon shipments and revenues for photoresist, photoresist ancillaries, process gases and lead frames.

