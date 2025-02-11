2024 Corruption Perceptions Index: Corruption plays a devastating role in the climate crisis

BERLIN, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global corruption remains alarmingly high, according to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International. The report reveals that more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50 out of 100, with the global average unchanged at 43, underscoring the urgent need for concrete action against corruption. Also, while 32 countries have made significant progress against corruption since 2012, 148 countries have stagnated or declined over the same period.

Amidst record-breaking global heating and extreme weather events, corruption is exacerbating the climate crisis. Transparency International's findings highlight the significant impact of corruption on climate-vulnerable countries and key international climate conferences. Many nations crucial to climate diplomacy, including hosts of high-profile events like COP, are seeing declining CPI scores, with corruption hindering effective climate action.

The CPI also highlights the growing risks to billions of dollars of life-saving climate finance, often in countries that need it the most. South Africa, Vietnam and Indonesia exemplify how corruption is derailing climate initiatives. In South Africa, the former CEO of Eskom estimated in 2023 that the energy provider loses roughly USD55m per month. Corruption has also hampered climate-related projects in countries like Somalia and South Sudan, where climate change is worsening ongoing crises.

Maíra Martini, CEO of Transparency International, stressed the urgency of embedding anti-corruption measures in climate efforts: "Governments and multilateral organisations must safeguard climate funds and rebuild trust by tackling corruption head-on."

Furthermore, the report highlights the dangerous influence of fossil fuel lobbyists, who often shape climate policies to benefit their interests. This is particularly evident in countries with strong ties to the fossil fuel industry, such as the United States and Brazil. In Azerbaijan, the host of COP29, the CPI score remains low at 22, reflecting the troubling role of corruption in undermining global climate negotiations.

The 2024 CPI ranks 180 countries and territories, revealing that almost 85 per cent of the world's population lives in countries with CPI scores under 50. As corruption continues to threaten effective climate action, it is clear that stronger anti-corruption measures are necessary to safeguard vulnerable populations and secure meaningful global progress.

