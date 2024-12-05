2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum Convenes in Chad

Exploring Pathways to Modernize China-Africa Energy Cooperation

N'DJAMENA, Chad, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum kicks off in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena. Over 70 experts and scholars from China, Chad, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and other nations specializing in energy and diplomacy gathers under the theme Collaborating to Modernize China-Africa Energy Cooperation and Unlock New Opportunities. The event aims to foster dialogue on advancing energy partnerships and envisioning a sustainable future for China-Africa energy collaboration.

The 2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum kicks of on December 5, 2024, in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena.

The forum is jointly organized by the CNPC Economics and Technology Research Institute (ETRI), the Africa Policy Institute (API), CNPC Africa, and CNPC International (Chad) Co., Ltd. The event unveils two significant think tank reports, Joining Hands for a New Chapter of China-Africa Energy Cooperation and CNPC ETRI and API Joint Research Report: Resources, Development, and Utilization of Key Minerals in Africa.

The forum also features in-depth discussions on critical topics, such as:

Development and utilization of Africa's energy resources

energy resources Opportunities and challenges for China - Africa energy partnerships

- energy partnerships Sustainability and innovation in energy cooperation

Strategic insights into future collaboration

Through interactive roundtables, energy experts leverages this forum to exchange insights and generate actionable strategies for promoting high-quality China-Africa energy collaboration. The forum serves as a dynamic platform for innovation and partnership, strengthening ties between Chinese and African stakeholders in the energy sector.

The event underscores the commitment of participating nations to modernize energy cooperation while addressing evolving global challenges. By uniting intellectual resources and fostering innovation, the forum provides a robust foundation for advancing sustainable and efficient energy practices across the continent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574190/The_2024_China_Africa_Think_Tanks_Energy_Forum_kicks_December_5.jpg