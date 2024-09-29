2024 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month - Africa Series Comes to a Successful Close

DODOMA, Tanzania, and ABUJA, Nigeria, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with President Xi Jinping's keynote address at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, and in an effort to further deepen China-Africa ties, the 2024 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month - African series of events has been successfully held in Tanzania and Nigeria. The events were organized by the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and the Jinhua Municipal People's Government, and co-organized by the Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Centre.

Scenes from the Event
From September 23rd to 24th, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic ties between China and Tanzania and celebrating the China-Tanzania Year of Culture and Tourism, the "Flowing Light of Wuju Opera Ingenuity of Shining Craftsmanship" event showcased intangible cultural heritage at the China Cultural Centre in Tanzania and the Chinese Embassy. Chen Mingjian, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, and Palamagamba Kabudi, Tanzania's Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, praised the cultural significance of Wu Opera during the event. Following the meeting, the Jinhua Culture and Tourism Delegation honored Minister Kabudi with the History of Wu Opera.

On September 26th, the "Glorious Charm of Wu Opera, Everlasting Cultural Exchanges" event at the China Cultural Center in Nigeria showcased Jinhua's unique cultural heritage, featuring demonstrations and exhibits of locally unique traditions including Wuzhou kiln, Dongyang wood carving, Pan'an medicinal cuisine, and Pujiang cross-stitch. Notably, Wu Opera costumes became the highlight of the event, with guests eagerly trying on the costumes and posing for photographs.

The successful conclusion of these events in Africa not only opened a new chapter in cultural cooperation between Jinhua and Africa, but also set the stage for a series of associated activities in China during the remainder of the exchange month.

