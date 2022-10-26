2023 ROKiT British F4 Calendar Confirmed

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ROKiT British Formula 4 championship certified by the FIA, will race on Silverstone's Grand Prix track layout for the first time next year and will continue the format of 30 races over 10 rounds, with three races per weekend in support of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) in front of capacity crowds, broadcast live on ITV.

The annual visit to Knockhill in Scotland, the only British F4 round that is not in England, takes place on August 12/13 and two weeks later there is a return trip to Donington Park but this time using the full Grand Prix layout of the circuit. Donington becomes a repeat fixture on the calendar at the expense of Thruxton, which previously held two rounds per year. As is tradition, the series finale is held at Brands Hatch on October 7-8, and runs on that circuit's Grand Prix loop.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, the co-founder with John Paul DeJoria of the ROKiT Group of Companies, said "We've enjoyed a fantastic season this year, our first year as Title Partner of the British F4 series, which serves as an incredibly exciting and challenging learning platform for young drivers, and we're eagerly awaiting the calendar of race weekends now confirmed for next year."

Rounds Date Venue/Circuit 1, 2 & 3 22-23 April Donington Park (National) 4, 5 & 6 6-7 May Brands Hatch (Indy) 7, 8 & 9 20-21 May Snetterton (300) 10, 11 & 12 3-4 June Thruxton 13, 14 & 15 17-18 June Oulton Park (Island) 16, 17 & 18 23-25 June Silverstone (Grand Prix) 19, 20 & 21 29-30 July Croft 22, 23 & 24 12-13 August Knockhill 25, 26 & 27 26-27 August Donington Park (Grand Prix) 28, 29 & 30 7-8 October Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)

More information can be found at https://www.fiaformula4.com/final-2023-rokit-british-f4-calendar-announced/

SOURCE ROKiT