2023 Novo Holdings Seed Investments Team Annual Review/Business Update

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Investments, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, today publishes its review of 2023 – a year of developing and building for long-term results.

The Seed Investments team's ambition is to incubate, build and invest in breakthrough life science companies. We proactively collaborate with innovators globally and take the lead in building and investing in early-stage start-ups. 2023 saw the team focus on ensuring the portfolio has the right conditions to progress towards value inflection points, while continuing to build next generation companies. For more information, please visit link on our website.

Søren Møller, Managing Partner at Seed Investments, said: "2023 has been a successful year for Seed Investments with more than $460m raised to our portfolio. Despite market headwinds faced by biotech companies, we continued to actively invest in the sector and continue to see an unparalleled level of innovation.

This year, Seed Investments launched SeedLab, our wet laboratory in Denmark, to incubate scientific concepts and novel ideas and thereby reducing risk prior to company creation. As we look forward to 2024, our focus remains on creating and supporting innovative, world class life sciences companies and building experienced teams to accelerate transformative therapies for patients."

