2023 Insights on India Steel TMT Bars Market, Forecasts CAGR of 9.6% in Revenue and 7% in Volume till 2033 - Market Decipher

PUNE, India, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Report 'India Steel TMT Bar Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis and Forecast Report, 2023 – 2033' by Market Decipher forecasts CAGR 9.6% in Revenue and 7% in Volume by 2033. The industry will follow a clear 10-years growth trajectory till 2033.

"Consumption of steel in infrastructure sector is expected to increase 12% by 2033. Recycling policies will allow steel production from scrap, leading to price decline. Smart cities, industrial corridors and affordable housing in various states assisting the demand. Indian metallurgical industries have attracted FDI inflows of $16 billion favored by 100% FDI Policy 2017." – Aditi Gupta (Research Analyst, Market Decipher)

Roads, railways, metro connectivity, industrial parks, industrial corridors, DFC, transportation of water, oil and gas, transmission towers, affordable housing; all these sectors have revamped itself after COVID and are creating huge domestic demand for steel. Globally, low-cost manpower and abundance of iron ore has set up the stage for India. The 2021 PLI scheme is also fueling the expansion of steel companies in India. Government is highly focusing on safeguarding the interests of domestic manufacturers; therefore, levying 30% tax on iron ore export. The market is expected to remain competitive in the projected period with both small-scale and large-scale market players. Major players include TATA Steel, JSW Steel, Kamdhenu Nxt., SAIL, SRMB, Prime Gold, and Shyam Steel.

Key application areas in North India include Corporate buildings (major share holdings by Uttar Pradesh), Infrastructure projects such as highways, Flyovers (primarily in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh), Airports (majority in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir), Flyovers and Roadways (Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir). Likewise, in South India, TMT Steel bars show an upward trend because of the thriving real estate market and the government's focus on affordable housing for all. The Western part of India is blooming with large infrastructural projects like expressways, airports, bullet trains, and stadiums. Eastern India is experiencing growth in Metro Rail projects, stadiums, and airports, making the states of Bihar, and Kolkata attractive markets for TMT bars.

Key Market Developments

In December 2022 , Shyam Steel , a prominent producer, and maker of primary TMT bars, announced the launch of Z Huzoor, a new age B2B marketplace for all building materials.

, , a prominent producer, and maker of primary TMT bars, announced the launch of Z Huzoor, a new age B2B marketplace for all building materials. In August 2022 , in order to jointly create a green low carbon steel supply chain, HBIS Group and BMW Group signed a memorandum.

, in order to jointly create a green low carbon steel supply chain, HBIS Group and BMW Group signed a memorandum. In February 2022 , Tata Steel completes maiden multi-modal shipment of 1,800 tons of TMT bars from Haldia Port in West Bengal to Pandu Port in Assam using the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route via Brahmaputra River.

, completes maiden multi-modal shipment of 1,800 tons of TMT bars from Haldia Port in West Bengal to in Assam using the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route via Brahmaputra River. In October 2020 , the longest flyover in the State, the 2.6 km long, six-lane Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was made possible by Tata Steel . The Company has provided about 80% of the steel needed for the project, including 10,000 metric tons of TMT and 2,000 metric tons of LRPC Strands. The strength of the steel proved to be an inventive building technique.

, the longest flyover in the State, the 2.6 km long, six-lane Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was made possible by . The Company has provided about 80% of the steel needed for the project, including 10,000 metric tons of TMT and 2,000 metric tons of LRPC Strands. The strength of the steel proved to be an inventive building technique. May 2019 : Steel Authority of India (SAIL) launched SAIL SeQR (SAIL secure), a new brand of TMT bars. The TMT bars offered higher strength and improved ductility, ensuring safer construction.

: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) launched SAIL SeQR (SAIL secure), a new brand of TMT bars. The TMT bars offered higher strength and improved ductility, ensuring safer construction. Oct 2019 : TMT Bars maker Kamdhenu opened a 60,000-tonne steel plant in Uttar Pradesh. The move is aimed at strengthening its presence in the state.

Top TMT Steel Bar Market Players:

Shyam Steel

Essar Steel

TATA Steel

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

& Power Ltd. JSW Steel Ltd.

Kamdhenu Ltd.

Primegold International Ltd.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd

SAIL

TMT Steel Bar Market Segments

Diameter Type Analysis (Revenue, INR Crores/Thousand Tons, 2023 - 2033)

6-8 MM

8-12 MM

12 MM and Above

Grade Type Analysis (Revenue, INR Crores/Thousand Tons, 2023 - 2033)

Fe-450

Fe-500

Fe-550

Other Grade Types

Application Analysis (Revenue, INR Crores/Thousand Tons, 2023 - 2033)

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

Region Type Analysis (Revenue, INR Crores/Thousand Tons, 2023 - 2033)

Northern Region

North-Eastern Region

Eastern Region

Central Region

Western Region

Southern Region

