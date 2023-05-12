Additional categories have been added this year. All details on key dates and fees can be found on www.davosawards.com

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Davos Communications Awards for 2023, organized by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), are now open for entries. Organizations, in-house teams, professionals, institutions, and students from all over the world are encouraged to submit their work and take advantage of this unique opportunity to showcase their talents on a global stage.

2023 Davos Communications Awards: Now Open for Entries at www.davosawards.com

Applicants are invited to submit their entries by June 30, 2023 , on the official website: www.davosawards.com. Participants can enjoy the benefits of the annual WCFA Individual Membership for free by participating at the Awards with three or more applications.

Winning or being shortlisted will bring valuable publicity, can increase credibility, improve, and expand your business, attract new clients and partners, and strengthen your positioning among competitors.

"We are thrilled to launch the third edition of the global Davos Communications Awards. This program not only recognizes excellence in the field of communication but also serves as a platform for professionals to network, exchange ideas, and be inspired by the incredible work happening across the globe," said Maxim Behar, President of the World Communications Forum Association.

The Davos Communications Awards have gained international recognition as a leading platform for acknowledging outstanding achievements in communication and marketing. With a commitment to promoting excellence and fostering creativity, the awards showcase remarkable campaigns, initiatives, and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skills in their respective fields.

This year, the awards have expanded their categories to encompass a wider range of communication disciplines, including public relations, marketing, branding, social media, leadership, and AI. This addition reflects the evolving nature of the industry and the importance of effective communication in driving success.

Entries are accepted in 41 categories. You can check all categories here: https://www.wcfaglobal.com/awards/homepage/2023#categories

The esteemed judges, communication experts from around the world, will evaluate the entries based on various criteria, including innovation, creative thinking, engagement, and the use of strategic marketing tools. Winners will not only receive recognition for their exceptional work but also gain valuable exposure among industry leaders and peers.

Among them are the Jury Chair Arun Sudhaman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief at PRovoke Media; Bret Gallaway, Founder of Trestle Advisors; Charmane Russell, Managing Director at R&A Strategic Communications; Illka Gobius, CEO & Managing Director at Pinpoint PR; Jan Boman, Partner at Boman Communications; Juliana Pulecio, Global Director of PR, Corporate Comms & Sustainability at Rappi; Mai Anh Le, Regional Country Manager at Global PR Hub; Michelle Garret, Founder & PR Consultant at Garrett Public Relations; Prof. Mohd Said Bani, Managing Director at bzBee Consult; Rod Cartwright, Principal at Rod Cartwright Consulting; Roma Balwani, CEO & Brand Custodian at Indian Deaf Cricket Association; Tonya McKenzie, Founder & CEO of Sand & Shores; and Valeria Tudor, Founder & Owner at The House PR Agency.

Partners of the Awards are PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and O'Dwyer's Public Relations News.

The winners and finalists will be celebrated during a prestigious awards ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, where they will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and experts at a gala dinner.

For more information about the Awards, visit www.davosawards.com or contact WCFA Head Office at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com or +359 888 163 695.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076369/2023_Davos_Communications_Awards.jpg

SOURCE World Communications Forum Association