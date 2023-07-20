2023 Brain Health and Disability Webinar: Leave No One Behind

LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 10th Anniversary of World Brain Day, hosted annually on July 22 by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN). This year's World Brain Day will bring together expert neurologists, advocates and patients to share vital resources and information around the theme, "Brain Health and Disability," during a free 1-hour webinar . The webinar will feature neurology experts from regional and global organizations, including WFN's Regional Neurological Associations, the World Federation of Neurorehabilitation (WFNR) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of World Brain Day, hosted annually on July 22 by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN). This year’s World Brain Day will bring together expert neurologists, advocates and patients to share vital resources and information around, “Brain Health and Disability,” during a free 1-hour webinar.

World Brain Day was established by WFN in 2014 with the goal of bringing public awareness to a specific topic in neurological health every year. Previous World Brain Day themes have addressed critical topics from stroke prevention and migraine awareness to disparities in global brain health and the impact of air pollution on the brain. This year, WFN is partnering with the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation (WFNR) to amplify the reach of the 2023 World Brain Day initiative.

Registration is now open for the free 2023 World Brain Day webinar . Join WFN on Saturday, July 22, at 12:00 p.m. GMT as experts from around the world lead a conversation on "Brain Health and Disability." Many neurological disorders can lead to loss of mobility, impaired cognitive function and increased emotional burden for people and their families, creating a degree of disability that impacts their daily life. The discussion will center on efforts to close the gaps in disability awareness and reduce health care barriers that exist for individuals with neurological disabilities.

"Every day, millions of individuals with disabilities face a number of serious health inequities not limited to stigma, discrimination, poverty, exclusion from education and employment, and barriers faced in the health system itself," says Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, WFN President. "It is our responsibility to confront these inequities and break them down through education, awareness and policy change. We hope to spark a worldwide initiative with this year's World Brain Day webinar."

This World Brain Day, webinar guests will discuss brain health and disability through the lens of five key aims:

Brain disabilities can be prevented, treated and rehabilitated.

Global brain health awareness can reduce the disability associated with brain disorders.

Universal access to care, treatment, rehabilitation and assistive technology is essential.

Education increases equity for those living with brain disabilities.

Brain health is a human right that applies to everyone, everywhere.

"World Brain Day 2023 is a critical time to highlight the inequities faced by people with neurological disabilities," says Prof. Volker Hömberg, President of the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation. "By working together, we can improve access to rehabilitation for these individuals and help them achieve a high standard of health care that everyone deserves."

During this landmark worldwide initiative at a key turning point in global brain health, WFN will be joined by its six Regional Neurological Societies, who will speak to prioritizing brain health and disability in their regions as well as what patients, family members and advocates can do to help today:

Dr. Carlayne E. Jackson, President, American Academy of Neurology

Dr. Augustina Charway-Felli, President, African Academy of Neurology

Prof. Hamidon Basri, President, Asian and Oceanian Association of Neurology

Prof. Paul Boon , President, European Academy of Neurology

, President, European Academy of Neurology Prof. Marco Medina , President, Pan American Federation of Neurological Societies

, President, Pan American Federation of Neurological Societies Prof. Hany Aref, Treasurer, Pan Arab Union of Neurological Societies

"Individuals with neurological disabilities have been left behind for far too long," Prof. Wijeratne says. "We need to act now to change unequal health care policies and spread critical education to foster a more compassionate, inclusive and equitable world for all."

Stay up-to-date on the multitude of activities happening worldwide for this year's World Brain Day. Follow WFN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@wfneurology), or visit wfneurology.org to stay informed about the latest events and initiatives. Join the WFN in raising awareness about "Brain Health and Disability" by utilizing the hashtags #WorldBrainDay, #WBD2023 and #BrainHealthandDisability. With an abundance of activities and a wealth of resources available, the global community is coming together to prioritize brain health and disability in various languages and cultures.

"This year's World Brain Day webinar is a significant opportunity to rally support from world leaders and advocates as we work to lift the global burden of neurological disabilities," says Prof. David Dodick, Emeritus Professor of Neurology at Mayo Clinic and Co-Chair of World Brain Day. "Our tremendous lineup of speakers and international leaders will help push our efforts forward by providing education and advocacy tools that have the power to create real change."

Join our global initiative for "Brain Health and Disability" by registering for the free World Brain Day webinar and live Q&A .

About the World Federation of Neurology

With support from its 123 national Member Societies, the World Federation of Neurology fosters quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training, emphasizing under-resourced areas of the world. As a non-state actor in official relations, WFN supports the World Health Organization (WHO) efforts to give everyone an equal chance to live a healthy life. With Member Societies around the globe, WFN unites the world's neurologists to ensure quality neurology and advocate for people to have better brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at wfneurology.org .

About the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation

Established in 1996, the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization based in the UK and open to all professionals around the world with an interest in neurorehabilitation. WFNR drives awareness of neurorehabilitation, provides training and education, encourages research and collaboration and is a forum of communication for all professionals with an interest in the subject. WFNR now has over 5000 members worldwide, 39 Special Interest Groups and is affiliated to 43 Member Societies in various countries.

WFNR is proud to participate in WBD. WFNR sees that in the near future, hundreds of millions of people will not have access to decent neurorehabilitation. Therefore, a major goal will be to increase education for nonprofessional stakeholders, such as relatives and caregivers. Digital communication tools can be helpful to support this. WFNR is rolling out an initiative for community-based rehabilitation strategies and education with an emphasis on lower middle-income countries throughout 2023.

Media Contact

Ryan Pollock, Yakkety Yak

ryan@yakketyyak.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157631/WFN_World_Brain_Day_2023.jpg

SOURCE World Federation of Neurology