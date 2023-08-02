2023 Boom in Doll Collectible Market, 42% YOY Growth and 8.2% CAGR during 2023 to 2033 - Says Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doll Collectibles Market Report by Market Decipher reveals 8.2% CAGR and whopping 42% annual demand growth in 2023. The doll market had stagnated in recent years, but the recent release of Barbie Movie has sparked interest among collectors. Doll collectors have responded positively, resulting in massive sales of Barbie movie theme dolls, with an impact on the whole doll collectibles sector.

Get Research on Collectible Dolls Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/dolls-collectibles-market

"The Doll Collectible market is booming as a result of a winning combination of nostalgic desire and creative marketing initiatives. Vintage dolls' attraction to seasoned collectors, as well as the emergence of new designs with interactive capabilities, have attracted the attention of a broader audience, making it a more appealing and eye-catching market." - Ranjan Singh (Research Head, Market Decipher)

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Market:

The collector doll industry is massive, and serious buyers are willing to pay top dollar for the most sought-after models.

From street art-inspired sculptures to adorable dolls, younger generations of Chinese shoppers are driving a surge in collector toy appeal and costs.

The New Barbie Movie is influencing interest in the doll collectible market; "the Brian's toys store has received 400 inquiries to sell Barbie's since the movie's release."

Doll collecting has grown to be the second most popular adult hobby in the United States, with many items made of plastic.

Mattel's growth may be boosted by the popularity of the recently released Barbie film. As

One popular doll company, Alexander Doll Company, sells more than 500,000 dolls every year to both children and collectors.

Mattel has added a new category to its website: Barbie the Movie, which has achieved enormous popularity and most of the stock has been 'sold out'.

"Companies that had discontinued dolls production for most categories can hugely benefit from new releases. Third Party eCommerce Portals would gain traction in sales."

Get Research on Collectibles Dolls Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/dolls-collectibles-market

Key Market Developments

In 2023, Boss beauties and Barbie launched virtual collectibles honouring over 250 careers in the Barbie line

In 2023, Gucci has planned to launch collectible figurines with Chinese virtual character Marsper

In 2023, Full moon has launched freaky 'baby OOPSIE' doll

In 2022, MGA has collaborated with Hersheys, Pez, Chupa Chups and more to create a collectible range of L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets.

In 2019, Skyrocket launched blume, the hottest new collectible dolls

Collectible Dolls Market Segment:

By Product Type:

Limited Edition Dolls

Celebrity Dolls

Designer Dolls

Antique Doll

By Price Range:

Low End (Up to $25 )

) Mid-Range ( $25 to $100 )

to ) High Range ( $100 to $500 )

to ) Premium Range ( $500 and Above)

Top Companies

Mattel, Inc.

The Madame Alexander Doll Company

Ashton-Drake Galleries

Tonner Doll Company

Precious Moments Company

MGA Entertainment

BJD (Ball-Jointed Doll) Artists

Funko

Top Growing Sectors in Collectibles Industry:

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market: The stuffed and plush toys industry accounts for around 8% to 10% of the worldwide toy market, with growing interest in custom-made toys driving key companies to manufacture unique plush toys and other products.

Designer Toys Market: Designer toys are becoming increasingly popular because to their growing online community, social media participation, and crossover with art and pop culture.

Autograph Collectibles Market: Over the last decade, indices tracking the most sought-after autographs have demonstrated an average annual growth of 12-16%. Popular autographs are in short supply in comparison to their demand.

3D Printed Collectibles Market: The rise of 3D printing and increased awareness of personalities and properties will drive market expansion even further.

Sports Memorabilia Market: Sports memorabilia has the potential to increase as well. The market for sports memorabilia may rise as new generations of enthusiasts emerge. This demand may cause the value of products to rise over time.

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy firm involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/.

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:

David Correa

Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Zen Business Center,

Wakad,

Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Email: sales@marketdecipher.com

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market Decipher