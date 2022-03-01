2022 State of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Survey From DevOps Institute Now Open

Global IT community invited to share experiences and insights on SRE roles, patterns and emerging trends

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of the 2022 State of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Survey: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/state-of-sre/ .

The State of SRE survey will collect input from the global IT community on the latest trends and practices for SRE. With the support of sponsors Sumo Logic and Sedai, DevOps Institute will analyze survey findings to publish the State of SRE Report in Q2 2022. The report will provide practical guidance to support successful SRE adoption in 2022 and beyond.

Take the 2022 SRE Survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SoSRE2022DOIPR .

"We've seen an exponential increase in SRE across organizations and it is critical to understand how to best adopt, hire and upskill in alignment with this operating model," said Eveline Oehrlich, Chief Research Officer at DevOps Institute. "Several factors will impact how individual organizations adopt SRE, such as the status of technology, leadership, culture, and skills. With the State of SRE Report, we can guide and support IT organizations by providing data that is relevant and critical to understanding the path to SRE success."

Site Reliability Engineering has gained significant traction among IT and business technology individuals and leaders across enterprises, service providers and automation vendors. According to the 2021 Upskilling Report , 47 percent of respondents said SRE is a must-have process and framework skill, increasing from 28 percent in the 2020 survey. As SRE adoption grows year over year, DevOps Institute has developed the State of SRE report to research and identify patterns, anti-patterns, best practices, and trends to help organizations set up for success with SRE.

"We're thrilled to support DevOps Institute with the development of the 2022 State of SRE Survey," said Sam Fell, VP of Product Marketing, Observability. "The findings made available through the survey will help organizations gain a practical understanding of SRE and avoid costly and time-consuming pitfalls that can stall or divert the DevOps journey."

"The SRE role has become one of the most sought-after positions in IT," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The State of SRE Survey data helps DevOps humans identify clear goals and objectives for hiring and training for Site Reliability Engineering in 2022. With the right combination of best practices, technology, and people, IT organizations will reap the benefits of SRE."

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute's mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

