2022 iF Design Award: Dreame Technology Collects New International Design Accolade

Founded in 1954, the iF Design Award is one of the world's leading and most celebrated design competitions. It received a record 10,776 award submissions this year. After a preselection round, the final jurors assess the remaining entries based on five criteria – idea, form, function, differentiation, and impact.

"At Dreame Technology, we believe that excellent experiences are enabled by thoughtful, boundary-pushing design," said Terry Tian, Director of Product Design at Dreame Technology. "Our purpose is to continuously innovate our products with new ideas and groundbreaking features, so that consumers can enjoy superior, seamless cleaning. The ultimate experience must be sophisticated, powerful, and convenient; it is our mission to realize this vision."

The Dreame Bot W10 brims with innovative design and product features, while the seamless, elegant UI of the corresponding app allows users to easily unleash its powerful practicality. Equipped with advanced LiDAR navigation and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, the vacuum intelligently constructs a map of the many spaces within a home, which is then clearly displayed in the app. Using the app, users can define no-go zones that the vacuum should steer clear of, as well as identify key cleaning areas. The app also enables multi-floor mapping, which is useful for users living in duplexes as it avoids the need to construct many maps.

Besides the app's clean and easy UI, the W10 offers powerful capabilities that boost cleaning effectiveness and efficiency. Its 2-in-1 mop and vacuum design, with its ultra-wide roller brush and 4,000Pa suction power, makes cleaning more thorough, while a 450ml large dust tank and dual rotary mops supercharges the cleaning experience even more. It also features automatic mop cleaning and hot air drying with low noise, ensuring that the vacuum remains fresh and clean without causing a disturbance.

Dreame places a heavy emphasis on R&D and design, and this is reflected in its series of technological and product breakthroughs. Launched at the end of 2021, its new flagship product, the Dreame V12 Pro cordless vacuum cleaner, is a high-speed piece of cleaning equipment, boasting an engine that reaches up to 160,000 RPM. This achievement stems from Dreame's unwavering focus on fostering innovation; in fact, more than 50% of Dreame's workforce are engineers, while the R&D department hosts weekly seminars, which non-engineers are encouraged to attend. Buoyed by this culture of innovation, Dreame is dedicated to creating a new era of intelligent, convenient, and delightful cleaning experiences.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit Dreame.

