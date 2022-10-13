PR professionals can enter by November 30, 2022, on www.davosawards.com

DAVOS, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best PR Leader Regional Awards for 2022 have been launched successfully by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA). PR professionals from all over the world are welcome to submit their applications and win global recognition.

2022 Best PR Leader Regional Awards: Entries Open

These awards are location-specific and aim to recognize public relations professionals who have shown outstanding performance, made a significant contribution to the industry, their organisations and can prove their campaigns have had a measurable effect.

"Today's PR champions are the visionaries who improve the communications industry from each corner of the world. Celebrating their achievements is an endorsement of the incredible value they bring to our community and an acknowledgement that their hard work is making a difference to the future of the PR industry," says Maxim Behar, President of World Communications Forum Association (WCFA).

The 6 award categories fall under the world's top market regions:

- Africa Best PR Leader

- Asia-Pacific Best PR Leader (incl. Australia)

- Europe Best PR Leader (incl. the United Kingdom)

- Middle East Best PR Leader

- North America Best PR Leader

- South America Best PR Leader

The global expert judges will seek for individuals who present strong leadership skills, creativity and innovation, valuable contribution to society, high business performance, adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges, and the development of talent and the industry.

Among them are the Jury Chair – Francis Ingham, Director General of PRCA and Chief Executive of ICCO; Afua Foriwaa Boafoh, Head of Media Relations at GIHOC Distilleries Company; Catalina Rousseau, Senior Partner, President & CEO of BDR Associates Communication Group; Claudia Daré, Director Partner of LatAm Intersect PR; James Wright, Global CEO of Red Havas & Global Chairman of Havas PR Global Collective; Mariam Safaryan, PR Director of SPRING PR Company; Paul J. Oyier, Senior Communications Advisor & Alternate Director to Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury & Planning; Sergii Bidenko, Co-founder and Chairman of UPRA, Board Member of ICCO and Director & Owner of Bayka.Agency, and Sherine Zaklama, CEO and Managing Director of Rada Research & Public Relations.

Partners of the Awards are PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and O'Dwyer's Public Relations News.

The winners and finalists will be announced during a virtual ceremony and will receive a special trophy and a professional certificate by the World Communications Forum Association, signed by the WCFA President Maxim Behar.

About Best PR Leader Regional Awards:

The Best PR Leader Regional Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2022, are location-specific awards to celebrate exceptional professional work by Public Relations experts from all over the world. The Awards recognize strong leadership skills, creativity and innovation, valuable contribution to society, high business performance, adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges, and the development of talent and the industry. Winning a Best PR Leader Regional Award is an opportunity for professionals to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and strengthen business relationships.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society, and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

