2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights Focusing on the Theme of "Working Together Towards Fairer, More Equitable, Reasonable and Inclusive Global Rights Governance"

BEIJING, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS) and the China Foundation for Human Rights Development (CFHRD) have held the 2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights on July 26th. About 200 senior officials, researchers and diplomats from nearly 70 countries and international organizations such as United Nations attended the event and exchanged views on the theme of the forum in depth on a free basis.

CSHRS President Padma Choling, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said that all countries should adhere to the principles of shared destiny, tolerance and mutual appreciation, equal dialogue, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and building consensus on human rights development.

Huang Mengfu, chairman of the CFHRD, said the theme of this year's forum is in line with the common aspiration of mankind to strengthen and improve global human rights governance in today's world.

Jiang Jianguo, vice chairman of the Committee on Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); executive vice president of China Society for Human Rights Studies, said that pluralism, autonomy, openness and inclusiveness should be upheld to jointly enrich the formats of human rights civilization.

Bhofal Chambers, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, highly praised the efforts of Chinese government to address global human rights issues in terms of various assistance and its participation in and support for the cause of safeguarding the rights and interests of women and children in other countries. John Ross, former director of Economic and Business Policy of London, believed that China's human rights philosophy has achieved remarkable results in eradicating absolute poverty, safeguarding women's rights and interests, and protecting people's right to life and health under the COVID-19 pandemic. Danilo Türk, former president of Slovenia, said that the two recent initiatives on global development and global security put forward by the Chinese President Xi Jinping were very welcome. Akmal Kholmatovich Saidov, first deputy speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan and director of the National Human Rights Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan, pointed out that there is no universal development model that applies to all countries, and strengthening international cooperation is essential for the full realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Alena Douhan, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, put forward that the protection of the rights of vulnerable groups should be strengthened.

The Forum also set five parallel sessions on "Sustainable Development and Human Rights Protection", "Democracy and Human Rights Protection", "Public Health Security and Human Rights Protection", "Multilateralism and Global Human Rights Governance" and "Open and Inclusive Development and Human Rights Protection".

Established in 2008, the Beijing Forum on Human Rights is a global forum on human rights, and this year is its 10th event. The Forum has become an important platform for international exchanges in the field of human rights, contributing wisdom and strength to promote the healthy development of the international human rights cause.

