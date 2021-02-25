2021 Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Survey Now Open

DevOps Institute, in partnership with Catchpoint and VMware Tanzu, encourages IT professionals to share their insights into SRE teams, metrics and automation in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional member association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of the 2021 SRE Survey. DevOps Institute, Catchpoint and VMware Tanzu have collaborated to offer the 2021 survey. The survey will result in a more in-depth understanding of how SRE teams are organized, how they are measured, and a deep dive into specific automation needs within SRE teams.

Take the 2021 SRE Survey here: http://bit.ly/3dKh22E

"This year is critical for collecting data on the state of SRE after an unforeseeable 2020," said Eveline Oehrlich, Chief Research Officer at DevOps Institute. "The survey takes a deep dive into the practices, organizational dynamics and critical changes to the SRE role over the last year. This data will be essential to building a report to help SRE teams gather a baseline and continue to advance the enterprise SRE role in 2021 and beyond."

The goal of the report is to offer practical details to continuously update the roadmap for adopting and expanding SRE success. The survey will focus on collecting data around:

Organizational structures, topology, and team composition.

Where the responsibility of SRE lies and what has changed since last year.

Specific practices that lead to improved automation work.

Key automation topics which are essential for SRE work.

"The survey is essential to gathering extensive data from the industry—which will allow us to take an intensive look at the overall state of SRE," said Leo Vasiliou, former IT Ops practitioner and current Director of Product Marketing at Catchpoint. "We are excited about the partnership with DevOps Institute and VMWare Tanzu to learn the state of SRE in 2021. The survey results will help the SRE community better understand the challenges ahead and ensure they will find success in 2021."

The 2021 SRE Survey is open now and will close on April 1, 2021. Additionally, for every survey taken, Catchpoint is donating $5 to Devices for Students, which helps to ensure all students have access to digital learning opportunities. Take the survey now .

