2021 SaaS Security Survey Report by Adaptive Shield Shines a Spotlight on SaaS Risk for Today's Enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management solution that unifies all native SaaS security controls into a single normalized view, has released the 2021 SaaS Security Survey Report.

SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) has been added by Gartner in 2020's hype cycle, outlining the need for organizations to tackle the growing risks stemming from SaaS tools, and the adoption of technology and automation to meet the challenge.

To understand how teams are currently dealing with their SaaS security posture, and what their main concerns are, Adaptive Shield commissioned an independent survey of 300 InfoSecurity professionals from North America and Western Europe, in companies of 500+ employees.

Key findings of the report include:

CISOs see SaaS misconfigurations as an enormous risk : 85% of companies see SaaS misconfigurations as a top threat, putting it in the top three challenges for today's enterprises.

: 85% of companies see SaaS misconfigurations as a top threat, putting it in the top three challenges for today's enterprises. Today's environments have too many SaaS tools to check regularly: Only 12% of companies with 50-99 applications check security settings weekly. In fact, the more apps there are, the less frequent the checks.

Only 12% of companies with 50-99 applications check security settings weekly. In fact, the more apps there are, the less frequent the checks. The more SaaS apps adopted bring a loss of control: 52% of security teams are delegating responsibility over app security to the SaaS owner, who often has less knowledge and security training.

52% of security teams are delegating responsibility over app security to the SaaS owner, who often has less knowledge and security training. CISOs share their 2021 planning and SSPM tops the list: 48% of respondents rank SSPM as THE top priority for 2021 investments.

These findings present a clear view of an urgent need to secure the SaaS landscape," commented Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield. "At Adaptive Shield, we provide the technology to find and fix configuration weaknesses across the organization's SaaS estate. Our mission is to help enterprises gain visibility and enable swift remediation for the noncompliant settings and permissions. This report reaffirms our resolve to fill this essential gap for today's enterprises, and contribute to a more secure cloud environment."

