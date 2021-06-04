2021 Nanjing Tech Week Will Be Held in Nanjing in June

NANJING, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 21 to June 25, 2021, the world's attention will once again focus on Nanjing. The 2021 Nanjing Tech Week with the theme of "Urban Innovation under the New Development Pattern" will be held in Nanjing, China, focusing on "New Stages, New Ideas, New Patterns, and New Journeys" to create a thoughtful, warm, and effective tech week, and make every effort to promote the construction of an innovative city, according to the Organizing Committee of Nanjing Tech Week.

"Nanjing Tech Week" was launched in 2019. It is a brand activity that Nanjing actively plans to integrate into the global innovation network and expand the international "circle of friends". From the "Innovative Nanjing, Unlimited Opportunities" in 2019, to "Understanding Urban Innovation" in 2020, to this year's "Urban Innovation under the New Development Pattern", Nanjing invites the world to seek the path of urban innovation and draw the future together.

This year is the fourth year of the innovative city construction in Nanjing. Nanjing Tech Week has injected new impetus into the construction with global influence in Nanjing. Nanjing ranked 4th in the evaluation of China's national innovative cities capability.

Expanding the global innovation circles is the original intention and characteristic of the continuation of Nanjing Tech Week. This year, Nanjing will further focus on the gathering of international innovation resources and city cooperation to expand the international influence of Nanjing city innovation. A series of city summits and activities will be held in the form of "onsite + online", linking the T20 World City Innovation Alliance, and creating an upgraded version of Nanjing's innovative development "Davos" by connecting the world with innovation and facing the future, such as T20 International Urban Governance Forum, PNP China Innovation Ecological Conference, China Nanjing Week, Sino-French Innovation Development Conference. It will host various national events from rooted countries including Russia, Australia, Britain, Japan, France, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Germany, Singapore; 100 themed events will be held, including technology summit, regional cooperation summit, industrial docking activities; it will promote the integration of the Yangtze River Delta and the strategy of Nanjing metropolitan area, Free Trade Zone of Nanjing Areas, Zidong Science and Technology Innovation Zone and other innovative collaborative regional development; Nanjing will hold the "China Gate Master" series of innovation and entrepreneurship competitions.

