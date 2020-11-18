2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo has restructured its display range and increased 3 new halls

Aiming to fulfil the in-depth and horizontal expansion of the vape industry, IECIE will continue to promote the evolution of the industrial structure and the sublimation of the value of the IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo.

About IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo

IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo, which started in 2015, is currently the most influential and large-scale e-cigarette exhibition in the world, covering solutions from the upstream accessory supply chain of the e-cigarette industry to downstream finished equipment, and has become an excellent platform to showcase and promote e-cigarette product.

In 2021, the 7th IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo is scheduled to be held on September 3-5, 2021 in Hall 1/7/8/9 of Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian)!

Exhibition time: September 3-5, 2021

Venue: Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center Hall 1/7/8/9

Registration link: https://en.iecie.com/cmscontent/554.html

About IECIE Supply Chain Expo

The 2021 IECIE Supply Chain Expo will create a display area of 15,000 square meters of new tobacco products including upstream and downstream supply chain manufacturers. At the same time, an industry forum covering new technologies and new ideas from multiple angles will be held. It is expected to attract 300 companies from various supply chains in the industry as well as attracting more than 80,000 professional visitors, the creativity of extending the e-cigarette supply chain industry more comprehensively attracts various industries and institutions to join it.

IECIE Future New Retail Digital Solutions & FUTURE SHOP Expo

In order to better serve the new retail of e-cigarette offline scenarios and provide digital services, and create one-stop offline retail solution, this time IECIE specially teamed up with FUTURE SHOP (more than 17000+ store solution providers) for everyone Presenting high-quality one-stop new retail solutions with passion to promote better and faster development of offline e-cigarette retail.

IECIE Heat Not Burn Hall

The exhibition area is as large as 7,500 square meters, and it is expected to attract 100 heat-not-burn and low-temperature herbal exhibitors, including China Tobacco Guizhou, China Tobacco Yunnan, China Tobacco Henan, China Tobacco Jiangxi, China Tobacco Sichuan, and China Tobacco under Shandong China Tobacco.

2021 IECIE Booth Reservation

With the overall upgrade of the structure of the 2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo, IECIE Supply Chain Expo and IECIE Heat-not-Burn Expo, and IECIE Future New Retail Digital Solutions & FUTURE SHOP Expo, IECIE has formed a new pattern in the vape industry.

Booth Quotation:

Booth price

Standard booth: USD 2600 / 9m2

Raw booth: USD 260 /m2

* The minimum order of a raw booth is 36 square meters

** Foreign exhibitors need to pay the full international transfer fee

For exhibitors who have participated:

You can directly contact the IECIE Sales Consultant responsible for your company's IECIE to reserve a booth

For exhibitors who have never participated:

Please click the link immediately to submit your reservation intention, and we will arrange a professional IECIE Sales Consultant to provide you with a one-to-one consulting service as soon as possible!

https://en.iecie.com/column/84/

If you have any questions, please consult

Phone: 0755-88312335

Email: IECIE.official@informa.com

