2021 Hehe Culture Global Forum was held in Taizhou, Zhejiang

Du Zhanyuan, President of CICG, Wu Jing, Vice Chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial CPPCC, Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairman of the East Asian Community Institute, Han Nathan, Consul General of the Republic of Malta in Shanghai, and Li Yueqi, Secretary of the CPC Taizhou Municipal Committee, delivered opening speeches, and Lu Cairong, Vice President of CICG, presided over the opening ceremony. About 150 people including politicians, representatives of international organizations, foreign envoys in China, international sinologists, and experts and scholars from relevant think tanks, universities, and research institutions from more than a dozen countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and France participated in the seminar.

Du Zhanyuan pointed out that the Hehe culture, which originated in Tiantai Mountain, is an incredible treasure of the Chinese culture of Harmony. It advocates a culture of peace, harmony, and amicability, which will be inspiring in terms of improving global governance and solving common challenges for mankind. Facing the future, first, we must advocate harmony within differences and true multilateralism; second, we must adhere to win-win cooperation and build an open world economy; third, we must uphold humanism and promote the common values of all mankind.

As the main birthplace of the Hehe culture, Wu Jing said, Zhejiang has the responsibility to advocate the values of harmony within differences and of generating grand beauty by combining different merits, to take the initiative to think and take actions, and to actively explore and search for solutions for the common problems faced by the whole human society.

Yukio Hatoyama believes, Hehe diplomacy means that the two sides cannot completely negate one another because of different views, but they must make efforts to reconcile with each other to establish a win-win situation.

During the forum, CICG and the Publicity Department of Zhejiang Provincial Committee signed the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement". CICG, the Publicity Department of Zhejiang Provincial Committee and the Taizhou Government signed the "Framework Agreement For Institutionalize the Hehe Culture Global Forum(2022-2024)" .Meanwhile, the awarding ceremony for "the International Communication and Cooperation Base of Chinese Culture" and "the Hehe Culture International Station", the unveiling ceremony of "the Tiantaishan Hehe Culture Fund", and the release of the multilingual book series of "Key Words to Understand China" and the research book series of "Tiantaishan Hehe Culture" were all successfully held.

"Hehe Culture Global Forum" is an institutionalized international conference held in the form of forums, and as of 2022, the Forum will hold international conferences along with other relevant events every year.

