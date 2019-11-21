2020 IONIQ Shows off Fresh Styling, Upgraded Interior and More Electric Range at Los Angeles Auto Show

Since its launch in 2016, IONIQ has been the world's first car planned from the start to offer three electrified powertrains – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric. It was also Hyundai's first alternative fuel vehicle engineered to provide outstanding efficiency while being fun-to-drive. For the 2020 model year, IONIQ has a new futuristic aerodynamic exterior and interior design. While new segment first features like Highway Driving Assist (optional) and Lane Following Assist (optional) make long trips less stressful and more comfortable.

When it comes to safety, all redesigned IONIQ models are equipped with a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense technology package. This cutting-edge driver assistance system constantly monitors the environment around the car alerting drivers to potential hazards while on the road. This system includes standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist and a Drivers Attention Warning.

For more detailed information about IONIQ, please refer to Hyundai Motor's media website: globalpr.hyundai.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033482/Refreshed_IONIQ_Electric.jpg

Related Links

http://globalpr.hyundai.com



SOURCE Hyundai Motor