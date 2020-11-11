2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added

Hosted by DevOps Institute, the free virtual festival celebrates the Humans of DevOps throughout a week of activities that focuses on social, professional and educational experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the agenda is live for the 2020 Global SKILup Festival. To learn more and register to attend the world's first virtual celebration of the Humans of DevOps, visit ( https://devopsinstitute.com/skilup-festival/ ).

Global SKILup Festival takes place from December 7-11, 2020. The week-long virtual program runs continuously across global time zones. The festival is free and dedicated to improving the lives of the Humans of DevOps. Attendees can advance skills, knowledge, ideas and learning (SKIL) through:

Career Fair

Monday, Dec. 7

Connect with HR and hiring representatives in a networking expo for meeting new people and learning about new career opportunities.





Connect with HR and hiring representatives in a networking expo for meeting new people and learning about new career opportunities. Get SKIL'd Up!

Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9

For two days, the Humans of DevOps can dedicate themselves to upskilling with certification courses, workshops, hackathons, live training and labs held in APAC, the Americas and EU time zones. A fee may be associated with some of the programs.





For two days, the Humans of DevOps can dedicate themselves to upskilling with certification courses, workshops, hackathons, live training and labs held in APAC, the Americas and EU time zones. Get SKIL'd Up DJ Party

Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. EST

Celebrate new DevOps skills with fellow Humans of DevOps and great music!





Celebrate new DevOps skills with fellow Humans of DevOps and great music! Global SKILup Day

Thursday, Dec. 10

A 16-hour conference with back-to-back presentations, panels, games, group discussions and networking opportunities in an expo hall. Global SKILup Day sessions focus on Site Reliability Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud and Cloud Native, Observability, Continuous Delivery and more.





A 16-hour conference with back-to-back presentations, panels, games, group discussions and networking opportunities in an expo hall. Global SKILup Day sessions focus on Site Reliability Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud and Cloud Native, Observability, Continuous Delivery and more. SKILup Recap

Friday, Dec. 11

The final day of Global SKILup Festival includes regional fireside chats from local SKILup Chapters and activities dedicated to recapping the week.

Global SKILup Festival is sponsored by Rancher, AppDynamics, CircleCI, Moogsoft, Cloudhealth by VMware, Harness, and Epsagon. If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities for the Global SKILup Festival, please contact: CustomerService@DevOpsInstitute.com .

New speakers joining the Global SKILup Festival Program include:

Ray Elenteny , Solutech Consulting, LLC

, Solutech Consulting, LLC Steve Pereira , CEO at Visible

, CEO at Visible Shannon Lietz , Leader and Director, DevSecOps at Intuit

, Leader and Director, DevSecOps at Intuit Tracy Ragan , CEO and Co-Founder of DeployHub

, CEO and Co-Founder of DeployHub Siddharth Pareek , Global Practice Lead - DevOps CoE at NatWest

, Global Practice Lead - DevOps CoE at NatWest Mark Solomon , DevOps Practice Director at QA, Ltd.

"2020 is shining a light on humans as a new normal forces many to change how we work, interact and connect with one another. We want to celebrate and appreciate the Humans of DevOps who are doing their part to help mitigate the many challenges presented by the pandemic," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "We are grateful to the tech community for their tireless efforts in helping individuals and organizations adapt. Global SKILup Festival is just one small way for DevOps Institute to honor our member community by coming together and striving for a better tomorrow."

To connect with and learn from the Humans of DevOps, continue your upskilling journey by becoming a member of DevOps Institute at: https://devopsinstitute.com/membership/ .

