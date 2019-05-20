2020 Digital Health Predictions: A Look Forward to the Promises of AI, Big Data, Femtech, and More

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Digital Health Research Manager, Michael Jude and Frost & Sullivan Digital Health team, Victor Camlek, Koustav Chatterjee, and Chandni Mathur for the webinar "Digital Health Predictions and Trends—What to Expect in 2020", on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time. Gain insight into how digital health solutions are primed to totally shift the paradigm of healthcare delivery; making it more cost effective and enabling better patient outcomes.

"As one example demonstrates, the potential returns can be high: big data technology, alone, represents a $23 billion global healthcare market potential. This webinar will allow healthcare professionals, vendors and providers to learn about real-world success stories as well as potential mistakes you will not want to make," explains Jude. "While the digital health market shows extreme promise in the next year, there are significant barriers to success for market participants."

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/3fm.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Learn what the digital health market potential is through 2020.

Better understand which technologies and services will be the primary industry drivers in the short term.

Identify growth opportunities in digital health.

Explore the impact of new technologies and regulations on market potential.

Gain insight on new approaches to achieve more efficient management of the healthcare process.

Discover growth opportunities to capitalize on now to ensure a successful future.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.



About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 348 1012

mariana.fernandez@frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan