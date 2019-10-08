2019's Most Anticipated Dramatic Motion Picture, MUNA to Hit Screens December 6

A Transatlantic cinematic collaboration featuring renowned stars from Nollywood and Hollywood, MUNA stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Nigerian legend Onyeka Onwenu, "Mama of Nollywood" Ebele Okaro, Sharon Ifedi, Camille Winbush (The Bernie Mac Show, Criminal Minds), Nigerian rapper and songwriter FALZ THE BAHD GUY, Adam Huss (Power), Mayling Ng (Wonder Woman), Robert Miano (Donnie Brasco), Massi Furlan (The Dark Knight Rises), Steve Wilder (The Nice Guys, Iron Man 3), Johnny Williams (Goodfellas) and Michael Cavalieri (The Stonecutter, The Streetsweeper).

MUNA is directed by Kevin Nkem Nwankwor (KNN), Nigerian-born writer, producer and director regarded for films including Tempting Fate and Gwinnett Center and Marbella International Film Festival selections, Enemy Within and A Mother's Love.

Nkem Nwankwor says: "We are thrilled to have Guinness Nigeria on board for December's nationwide premiere of MUNA. Our movie bursts with energy, goodness and vitality, much like Malta Guinness!"

The premiere will be handled by Giovannah with its Experiential Hub hosting celebrities, government officials, dignitaries and leading brands at Lagos' Nov. 22 MUNA premiere. MUNA will subsequently premiere Dec. 6 in cinemas across Nigeria, Liberia, and Ghana. More cinemas to be announced soon.

MUNA publicity is powered by LeGuv and proudly sponsored by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Africa Independent Television (AIT); Silverbird Television; Wazobia TV; radio stations Wazobia FM, Rhythm FM and Cool FM; the African Movie Channel (AMC); GIGM, Nigeria's most advanced road transport company, and Shoptomydoor. Silverbird Film Distribution will distribute MUNA in some African countries.

For information about MUNA, visit https://www.munamovie.com/

About KevStel Productions and Publications

Headquartered in Atlanta with a branch office in Abuja, KevStel is a film production and book publishing company headed by award-winning author Unoma Nwankwor and film producer, director and CEO Kevin Nkem Nwankwor (KNN). The company is dedicated to bridging the gap between African and Western cinema by creating narratives with a global appeal.

For information about KNN, visit - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5442474/

