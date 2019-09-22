2019 Hengshui Lake International Marathon, one of China's most highly regarded marathon races, to kick off on September 22

HENGSHUI, China, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 Hengshui Lake International Marathon will start at 7:30 am on September 22. In its 9th edition, the event is accredited as a Gold Label road race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, demonstrating that the competition has met the highest expectations for a marathon race in terms of the race itself, comprehensive services for the runners and support facilities. Some 20,000 runners signed up for this year's event, including 6,000 for the full 40km race, 4,000 for the half-marathon and 10,000 for the 5km fun run.

The course that runs alongside Hengshui Lake is quite ideal for runners in terms of seasonal temperature and humidity. This year, the organizer had upgraded some parts of the course, resulting in a reduction in the average altitude of the entire course by about one meter. Surrounded by the beauty of Hengshui Lake, which is one of China's national natural reserves, runners are expected to achieve even better results, in addition to enjoying the majestic scenery.

The event will be broadcast live on Dubai Sports, Fox Sports and StarTimes TV. Don't forget to tune in.

Source: Hengshui Lake International Marathon Organizing Committee

