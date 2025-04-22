200-day Countdown: Global Promotion for 8th CIIE Underway

During the visit to Germany, the delegation attended Hannover Messe 2025, where they engaged in high-level discussions with key entities such as Baden-Württemberg International, Saarland Economic Promotion Corporation, Festo, PHOENIX, SEW EURODRIVE, Schaeffler, and Deutsche Messe AG, exploring collaboration opportunities. Germany, a long-standing CIIE participant, occupied over 26,000 square meters exhibition space at the 7th CIIE. Industry giants including Bayer, SCHOTT, Zeiss and Merck left their imprints at the 7th CIIE, which unveiled their novel products and cutting-edge technologies, placing a pronounced focus on innovation and the pursuit of industrial upgrading.

Finland and Belgium, both significant trade partners of China, have been consistently active in the CIIE. Since making its debut at the CIIE, Finland has continuously ramped up its engagement. At the 7th CIIE, Finland showcased its fourth national pavilion, featuring 18 companies in the Finnish national pavilion focusing on areas such as sustainable mining, bio- based solutions, and food exports. Belgium has also participated in the CIIE for seven years, leveraging this unparalleled platform to introduce a wide variety of products to the massive Chinese market.

By September 2024, Norwegian seafood exports to China had surpassed 126,000 tons, marking a 16% year-on-year growth. Marking 70 years of diplomatic relations with China, Norway established its national pavilion for the first time at the 7th CIIE. With support from the Innovation Norway, 12 outstanding Norwegian companies and the Norwegian Seafood Council showcased their diverse products at the 7th CIIE, such as maritime and energy, health and nutrition, seafood and consumer goods, etc., highlighting the strengthening ties between the two nations.

On 18 April, the 200-day countdown to the 8th CIIE officially began, signaling the growing anticipation surrounding this important global event. Considering the numerous opportunities presented by the CIIE, visit the official website for more information and be sure to secure your spot at the 8th CIIE: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/?from=prnewswire

