20% of Industrial Manufacturers are Using Network Security as a First Line of Defense against Cyberattacks, according to Survey

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial manufacturers ranked network security as their top cybersecurity investment to guard against adverse cyber events, according to a recent State of Technology in Manufacturing survey by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. With increasingly connected and digitized industrial assets providing ever more information about processes and workforce, manufacturers are focusing their security on network security technologies such as authentication and access control. Coupled with a growing body of industrial-focused security regulation and an expanding cybercrime element (for whom data in discrete manufacturing processes are extremely high value), this puts pressure on manufacturers to safeguard their operations better.

2024 Logo

Network breaches can have significant repercussions on industrial manufacturers. Unplanned downtime impacts production, which could lead to revenue loss or potential regulatory liability for data breaches. In Europe alone, three regulatory instruments impose financial penalties for non-compliance: the General Data Protection Regulations, the NIS2 Directive, and the Cyber Resilience Act.

"Industrial manufacturers are one of the top targeted sectors by threat actors. Not only is counterfeiting in contract manufacturing rife, but ransomware is a prevalent threat," says Michela Menting, Senior Research Director. "Supply chain vulnerabilities and social engineering constitute important vectors for threat actors, and manufacturers are understandably concerned about security as they increasingly connect their industrial assets to operational networks."

Demand for cybersecurity solutions focused on operational technologies is growing quickly as a result, with ABI Research forecasting a US$2 billion market globally in 2024. Much of it is driven by demand for network security and segmentation technologies. This correlates with the survey findings, with manufacturers citing network security solutions such as access control, authentication, and threat detection as their top security investments.

These findings are from ABI Research's Industrial and Manufacturing Survey 1H 2024: Cybersecurity Impacts and Investments report. This report is part of the company's OT Cybersecurity research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg