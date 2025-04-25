2 Billion USD Polypropylene (PP) Production Plant and Terminal Investment to Contribute $300 Million Annually to Türkiye's Trade Balance

ISTANBUL, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rönesans Holding, one of Europe's leading contracting and investment groups, has initiated one of the largest private sector investments in Türkiye to date: the construction of a new Polypropylene (PP) Production Plant and Liquid Bulk Terminal in Ceyhan. With a total investment of $2 billion, these strategic projects aim to increase Türkiye's industrial self-sufficiency, reduce foreign dependency, and enhance the country's position in global trade.

Erman Ilicak, Honorary President of Rönesans Holding Ceyhan Polypropylene (PP) Production Plant and Terminal

Dr. Erman Ilıcak, Honorary President of Rönesans Holding, said: "Once operational, these projects will directly contribute USD 300 million annually to reducing Türkiye's current account deficit."

Rönesans Holding recently announced that it has secured total of $1.3 billion in financing for these projects –from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Spain's Export Credit Agency (Cesce).

Dr. Ilıcak highlighted the group's longstanding role in advancing Türkiye's economy through value-added projects: "Our story began with international contracting services. To date, we have undertaken projects worth a total of USD 50 billion. Seventy per cent of this, approximately USD 35 billion, was carried out abroad, and we have pioneered many firsts in the world in this field. We have worked on a wide range of projects, from Europe's longest tunnel to its tallest building, from the world's largest GTG facility to the world's largest seismically isolated building. Following this, we became a large-scale investment holding company operating in real estate, social infrastructure, renewable energy, and more recently, industrial facilities. Over the past 15 years, with the significant contributions of stakeholders such as the World Bank's investment arm IFC and the EBRD, we have structured our business in line with sustainable development goals."

He continued: "Our model is centred on developing the right project with the right partners, and delivering it at the right time. We have successfully implemented this model with partners such as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure from France, Japan's Sojitz, Samsung C&T, and TotalEnergies. Together, we have completed $10 billion worth of investments in Türkiye. These initiatives have laid the foundation for broader transformation, and we will continue to focus on projects that help reduce our country's trade gap."

Ceyhan Projects Developed with Expertise from 12 Countries

Reflecting on shifting global economic trends, Dr. Ilıcak said: "Protectionism is increasing, and supply chains are being reshaped. Energy and production are becoming localised. This transformation holds significant opportunities for countries like ours. In particular, strategic heavy industry investments are needed to reduce the foreign trade deficit arising due to imports of industrial machinery, plastics and chemicals, as well as industrial and precious metals. Over the past 10 years, industrial investments totalling approximately USD 20 billion have been made in Türkiye, including projects worth over USD 500 million. But this is not enough."

He further emphasised: "To close the gap, Türkiye needs to allocate at least $12 billion annually over the next five years, totalling $60 billion. If an investment initiative of this scale is undertaken, we could see a USD 15 billion annual increase in GDP and a USD 10 billion reduction in the foreign trade deficit. At Rönesans Holding, we have secured international financing for our Ceyhan Polypropylene Production Facility and Liquid Bulk Terminal investments, totalling USD 2 billion, which serve this very purpose. The construction of these projects, developed in collaboration with expert solution partners from 12 countries, are ongoing. Once operational, these investments will directly contribute USD 300 million annually to reducing Türkiye's current account deficit."

Attracting Foreign Investment Through Strong Partnerships

Dr. Ilıcak also reflected on the importance of international collaborations: "Perhaps the most challenging project we undertook with the EBRD was Türkiye's transformation in healthcare. The EBRD shared its expertise from around the world. As a result, Türkiye was able to attract USD 15 billion in financing from abroad and carry out its healthcare transformation. We also worked with the IFC for many years on project financing. In difficult conditions, IFC has always stood by our side. We have formed company partnerships with them. Most recently, we have been developing a PPP hospital in Kazakhstan together. In every project we have undertaken, the first question they asked was, 'What will be the social impact of this?' Profitability was always the last topic. Those are the reasons why I am grateful to both banks."

He concluded: "Our relations with Central Asian countries, in particular, have developed substantially. Then, our ties with African countries began to strengthen. Today, Türkiye has become a hub that serves a population ten times its own, meeting needs such as healthcare and education. We closely follow these developments and ensure that growing diplomatic relations are also reflected in trade. We are working to support the progress of Türkiye's industrialisation initiative. We secure financing from abroad to carry out our projects wherever possible instead of using our country's limited resources."

