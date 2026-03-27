2,400 sqm: Asia's Largest Indoor Transparent Screen Shines at Central World, Thailand

BANGKOK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the largest indoor transparent screen project in Asia, built by global LED leader Unilumin, was officially completed at Central World in Bangkok, Thailand. Covering a total area of 2,400 square meters, this landmark project sets a new benchmark for the digital transformation of commercial complexes across Southeast Asia and the entire Asian region.

Asia's Largest Indoor Transparent Screen at Central World by Unilumin

The project employs Unilumin's UVF series transparent screen (10 mm pixel pitch), which delivers a brightness of 8,000 cd/㎡, a transparency rate exceeding 70%, and a lightweight design of only 8 kg/㎡. With a 7680Hz high refresh rate and 16-bit grayscale processing, the display produces delicate, smooth images and authentic, natural colors—even under intense ambient light.

To adapt to the complex architectural structure, the Unilumin team developed multiple structural installation solutions, including frame curtain walls, point-supported curtain walls, and hoisting methods, fully demonstrating the product's flexibility and adaptability. The screen also supports a customized front-black, back-white aesthetic that seamlessly integrates with the building's design.

The project, initiated in 2023, involved three years of sampling, testing, and optimization. From design to surveys, the Unilumin team maintained close communication with the client, earning trust through exceptional display quality, stable performance, and efficient heat dissipation. During delivery, R&D and production teams swiftly responded to changing requirements, completing upgrades and batch deliveries, while technical staff provided on-site support.

Adjacent to the Erawan Shrine—the site sees an average daily foot traffic of over 400,000 people. As a key visual centerpiece in the shopping district, this transparent screen not only enhances the complex's technological appeal and commercial atmosphere but has also become a popular Instagram spot for tourists. Whether for brand exposure, content display, or public art presentation, the project demonstrates immense commercial value and social influence.

About Unilumin

Unilumin is a global leader in LED displays, lighting products, and integrated Metasight solutions, ranked among the Top 500 Asian Brands for 3 consecutive years, operating in 160+ countries with R&D centers in China, Japan, and the U.S., and the world's largest intelligent LED manufacturing base. Unilumin has completed a series of milestone projects, such as the world's largest holographic screen at Spring Cocoon, the 22,000-square-meter Riyadh Season and Boulevard World immersive mega projects in Saudi Arabia, and the world's first acoustically transparent LED cinema screen.

For more information, please visit https://www.unilumin.com

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