2,000 push-ups in 23 days: Are you up for the Challenge, United Kingdom?

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's fastest-growing mental health and fitness event, The Push-Up Challenge , is launching in the UK in 2026, encouraging people to get fit, have fun and push for better mental health, with registrations now open.

People from all corners of the UK are being encouraged to join thousands of others in the push for better mental health, which will see participants take on 2,000 push-ups across 23 days in February.

The Push-up Challenge in the UK

Those taking part are encouraged to fundraise for Samaritans, the charity that prevents suicide across UK and Ireland through the power of human connection. The 2,000 push-ups will remember and honour the approximately 2,000 lives that are lost to suicide each day worldwide.

Running from 5 to 27 February 2026, The Push-Up Challenge will raise vital funds for Samaritans who answer a call for help every 10 seconds. Participants from all ages and walks of life will be engaging in mental health through connection, physical activity and education.

Founder of The Push-Up Challenge, Nick Hudson, said, "The Push-Up Challenge is a fun and accessible way to improve your fitness, learn about mental health and connect with friends, family and community, all while honouring the lives tragically lost to suicide."

"Mental health challenges will affect nearly everyone at some point in their lives. The Challenge aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness through education and encourage people in the UK to take a more proactive approach to their fitness and mental wellbeing."

The Push-Up Challenge is a free event, and participants can choose to fundraise and support Samaritans.

Alex Talcer, Assistant Director of Supporter Engagement at Samaritans said: "One in four people experience suicidal thoughts in their lifetime but we know lots of people don't always feel comfortable talking about it and reaching out for the help they need. The Push-Up Challenge is a great way to raise awareness of suicide prevention and encourage the public to look after themselves and the people around them. We're grateful to everyone taking part and raising life-saving funds that will help Samaritans be here for more people who are in crisis."

Throughout the Challenge, participants of all ages and abilities push-up while learning about mental health, with the number of daily push-ups changing to reflect a vital mental health fact.

If completing 2,000 push-ups feels out of reach, participants can choose exercise alternatives such as sit-ups, squats or tailored exercises, with progress tracked through a dedicated app.

Having run in Australia for nine years and Canada for two, The Push-Up Challenge has seen more than 1M participants complete over 1 billion push-ups, raising over £34 million for mental health.

"The community and camaraderie of people in the UK is not dissimilar to that of Australians, and I can't wait to make a positive impact on the mental health of our neighbours on the other side of the world, with our partners at The Samaritans," added Hudson.

A 2024 study by The University of Melbourne found that The Push-Up Challenge has significant behavioural change on its participants, with them experiencing significant improvements in mental wellbeing, resilience and social connection following the Challenge. It also found that The Push-Up Challenge helps participants who may be experiencing a mental health challenge, with significant reductions in the severity of depression and anxiety symptoms immediately following the event and three months afterwards, highlighting the lasting benefits of movement and community for mental health.

Following the Challenge, participants who reported experiencing a mental health problem were over twice as likely to seek help (including help from a health professional, family member, friend, digital support group or by taking medication), and over three times as likely to adopt self-care strategies such as doing more exercise, spending time in nature, connecting with a friend or family member or spending time with a pet.

The Push-Up Challenge 2026 will run from 5 to 27 February. You can register for The Push-Up Challenge as an individual, team, or get your whole workplace, club, gym or school involved at www.thepushupchallenge.co.uk

IMAGES AND VISION of the best, most crazy and most skilled push-ups HERE .

About The Push-Up Challenge

Founded by Nick Hudson in Perth, Australia in 2017, The Push-Up Challenge began as a challenge between four friends, and has grown to become one of the world's most successful international mental health and fitness events. 2026 will mark The Push-Up Challenge's tenth year in Australia and first in the United Kingdom. The Challenge is a fun way for participants to connect with one another, get fit, and learn about mental health, with participants encouraged to raise money for mental health charities. The event is free to take part in and will run in the UK from 5 to 27 February. For more information and to register, visit www.thepushupchallenge.co.uk

About Samaritans

Every 10 seconds, Samaritans responds to a call for help.

Samaritans volunteers are available round-the-clock to listen and support people. They won't judge or tell you what to do.

Anyone in crisis can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won't show up on your phone bill. Or you can visit www.samaritans.org

Samaritans is a charity and it's the public's kind donations and around 23,000 volunteers that mean we are always there for anyone struggling to cope. Find out how you can support us or volunteer with us .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873124/DSC08792.jpg