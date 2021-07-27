1WorldSync Named Exclusive Augmented Reality Content Production and Syndication Partner for Argos

AR content enables Argos shoppers to accurately assess how products look and fit prior to purchase, leading to an average revenue uplift of 21.6%

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, announced today that it has been named by Argos, the UK's largest multi-channel retailer, as its exclusive production partner for augmented reality (AR) content.

1WorldSync was chosen for its ability to produce AR-ready media faster than the competition, and at greater scale. Brands seeking to add AR viewing experiences on their Argos product detail pages can contact 1WorldSync to either produce compliant AR media or run quality assurance tests on existing media. The completed AR content is placed above-the-fold, alongside the image gallery on the iOS Argos App, iOS browsers and Android browsers. 3D Models are also available on the Argos desktop site.

Argos, part of the Sainsbury's Group, first launched its AR in-app experience in 2018. Its technology enables consumers to digitally place products such as sofas, toys and TVs into their own homes to accurately assess the look, size and fit before buying. AR content has shown to increase consumer engagement and trolley conversions, as well as reductions in product return rates. Argos reports a 21.6% average revenue uplift following AR interactions.

"We're thrilled to grow our partnership with Argos, who have proven over the years to be leading innovators in technology-enabled shopping experiences," said Jack Panayi, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at 1WorldSync. "At 1WorldSync, we're committed to simplifying the creation, management and distribution of omnichannel product content in all its forms. For many brands, the AR experience will be an important piece of that puzzle. We believe our AR content solution hits the trifecta of quality, affordability and speed-to-market and look forward to introducing it to a larger audience."

"At Argos, we are committed to investing in both the growth and quality of our AR experience, and we're pleased to be partnering with the 1WorldSync team to help drive those results," said Dave Mason, product information team manager at Argos. "The value-added benefits of AR experiences for brands selling with Argos are undeniable, and we look forward to ramping up the scale and velocity of the AR content available to our shoppers."

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of ominichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions.

