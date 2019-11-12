1st Saudi-UK Stabilization Workshop Held In Riyadh

The workshop is aimed at sharing views and experiences on stabilization principles and lessons learned from different contexts, discussing areas of interest, and building the capabilities of more than 80 Saudi professionals from across 14 government ministries and agencies. Opening remarks were delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and SDRPY Supervisor-General Mohammed Al Jabir, UK Ambassador to Yemen Michael Aron, and DFID Director for MENA Mark Bryson-Richardson.

"This workshop increases the value of the Saudi-British strategic partnership, which extends to so many areas of cooperation between our two nations," said Ambassador Al Jabir. "This important event embodies the keenness of SDRPY to adopt best practices in stabilization and make optimal use of UK and international expertise in this field."

"We are hugely impressed by the efforts of the Saudi development operation, and I think that we need to work with you to develop that and take that forward," said Ambassador Aron in his opening speech. "The UK remains absolutely committed to working with Saudi Arabia on this absolutely vital issue."

The current workshop, which is organized for the first time with the UK government, is one of a series of several workshops that SDRPY is hosting with official entities from partner countries to build capacity among young Saudi professionals and share lessons learned in the fields of stabilization and sustainable development in conflict areas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027607/SDRPY_KSA_UK_Workshop_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027608/SDRPY_KSA_UK_Workshop_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027609/SDRPY_KSA_UK_Workshop_3.jpg

SOURCE Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen