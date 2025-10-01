1inch rebrands to reflect broader mission uniting DeFi and global finance

1inch's design, messaging and product strategy aim to better reflect the platform's true scale

The 1inch SaaS model has fueled widespread adoption by Binance, Ledger, MetaMask & more

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1inch, the leading DeFI ecosystem, has rebranded, unveiling its new visual and messaging identity at Token2049 in Singapore, as well as a new address: 1inch.com. The change reflects the project's growth as it cements its role as a core DeFi infrastructure provider, focused on integrating the sector and connecting it with traditional financial institutions and systems.

This rebrand is the latest step in 1inch's mission to simplify DeFi & make it ready for mass-adoption. From DEX aggregation, to intent-based swaps, to seamless cross-chain - every move 1inch has made has improved user experience. Now, with radically simplified design, clearer interfaces and streamlined products, the project offers a yet more intuitive entry to the DeFi space for ordinary users and institutional partners alike.

1inch's expansion of its SaaS based model means its innovative non-custodial technology is now widely integrated across the industry, with major players like Binance, Coinbase, Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and others relying on 1inch tech to power their swaps.

That's reflected in the message the new brand is launched with: We move forward as 1".

1inch's design, messaging and product strategy now reflect the platform's true scale and responsibility: serving both end users and B2B partners with the same focus on performance, trust and innovation.

Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch, said: "Soon, DeFi will be indistinguishable from traditional finance, but this doesn't mean centralization, it means traditional financial systems and users coming on-chain. 1inch's rebrand signals maturity, but not a change in the mission. We remain focused on building self-custodial solutions and on uniting the chains, protocols, projects, and people that make up this space — to unlock its full potential."

Anton Bukov, Co-Founder of 1inch, commented: "1inch and DeFi more generally has proven its power to create a more transparent, efficient, and globally accessible financial system. Now it's time to responsibly extend this foundation to a wider audience, bringing more assets and users on chain to benefit."

1inch's new visual identity is designed to reflect simplicity, sophistication and maturity: the simplicity of a product that 'just works', without getting in your way as you use it; the sophistication of the advanced technology that makes this possible under the hood; and the maturity of one of the founding projects in DeFi, now leading the sector on integration, risk management and partnership with ever-larger institutions. With 1inch's protocols providing the infrastructure for much of DeFi, the brand speaks with authority without needing to shout.

The iconic name remains, of course. It was inspired by Bruce Lee's legendary 1-inch punch - a movement built on precision, coordination and economy. That philosophy shaped 1inch's initial stages: connecting multiple liquidity sources with unprecedented efficiency, to offer users the best possible crypto swap rates.

The DeFi of today (and tomorrow) demands more. So, to address the crypto space's new challenges, 1inch stepped into a bigger role: a unifier of a rapidly expanding and often fragmented environment.

Understanding 1inch's future focus

When DeFi works as one, everyone wins. And 1inch is here to make that happen. 1inch is shaping the conditions for DeFi's next chapter:

1. Uniting a fragmented space

DeFi's growth has brought incredible diversity - but also complexity. Different chains, protocols and tools don't always work together. By offering cross-chain solutions, 1inch is building the connective tissue that makes them function as one.

2. Balancing freedom with connection

Self-custody is the bedrock of DeFi. But freedom is amplified when paired with connection - when your assets, tools and opportunities are all part of a smooth, interoperable environment. 1inch's new branding reflects that balance.

3. Raising the bar on security and trust

As part of its transformation, 1inch is undergoing ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications – globally recognized standards for information security and data protection. This step highlights the company's commitment to the highest levels of security and risk management, ensuring that 1inch meets the strict requirements of institutional players. By aligning with these standards, 1inch strengthens its position as a trusted partner for large businesses and enterprises, paving the way for deeper collaborations and wider adoption of its ecosystem.

4. Elevating the experience

A seamless user experience doesn't happen by accident. It's the result of deep integration, security-first design and performance optimization. That means:

best rates and execution for both b2b and b2c users.

security through comprehensive hack and scam protection and industry-leading risk management.

infrastructure that keeps the DeFi world connected and moving.

The rebranding of 1inch marks not just a visual transformation, but a new chapter in the company's journey. With a mature identity, strengthened security standards, and a vision for broader partnerships, 1inch is ready to scale new heights. This evolution reflects both where we've come from and where we're heading — shaping the future of DeFi together.

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 25M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M in daily trades , 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a developer portal to build on its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785595/1inch_brending_pr.jpg