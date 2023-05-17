18,180 Units of Construction Equipment to be Sold in Australia, Introducing Smart Construction Solutions in Australia, Catalysing the Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Australia construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during 2022-2029.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3805

Australia Construction Equipment Market

Browse In-Depth TOC on the Australia Construction Equipment Market

05 - Tables

58 - Charts

178 – Pages

The Australian construction equipment industry trends include increasing hybrid and electric construction equipment sales, integrating telematics systems, and launching smart construction solutions. A few road construction projects starting in 2022, such as the M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace, are expected to boost demand for road construction machinery in Australia. Other construction projects include a highway upgrade, the Princes Highway Upgrade, worth USD 450 million, and aim to improve New South Wales' primary route between Sydney and the Victorian border. Furthermore, increased government investment under the 'Infrastructure Investment Programme' and the renewable energy sector is expected to propel the Australia construction equipment market during the forecast period.

Australia Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) 18,180 Units Market Size (2022) 14,006 Units CAGR (2022-2029) 3.80 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029 Type Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Construction Equipment End-Users Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others Market Dynamics Government's Investment in Public Infrastructure Projects

Increased Investment in Renewable Energy Projects

Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3805

Government's Infrastructure Investment Program to Propel Sales of Construction Equipment

The country has a robust pipeline of public-sector-funded projects. The budget for 2022-2023 announced a USD 12.0 billion investment over ten years in critical infrastructure projects across the country, such as roads and rail. Furthermore, the government promised to invest more than USD 146 billion between 2021 and 2025. Furthermore, the country's largest infrastructure projects include WestConnex (worth USD 11.3 billion), Sydney Metro (worth USD 12 billion), and Melbourne Metro Tunnel (worth USD 11 billion). Furthermore, the South Australian government has pledged to invest USD 18.6 billion in new and upgraded infrastructure.

Increased Investment in Renewable Energy Projects to Boost the Demand for Material Handling Equipment

The country's Powering Australia plan prioritizes projects that reduce emissions by increasing renewable energy. Furthermore, the Community Solar Banks program is expected to provide approximately USD 68.9 million, which will assist Australian households in accessing low-cost solar energy. Furthermore, the government has invested over USD 4.1 billion in renewable energy generation and storage. South Australia has attracted approximately USD 4 billion in foreign investment for power generation projects such as wind, solar PV, solar thermal, batteries, pumped hydro, compressed air, and thermal storage.

Increase in Sales of Hybrid and Electric Construction Equipment to Reduce Carbon Emissions in the Country

Volvo CE launched its new Volvo CE EC300E Hybrid Excavator in the Australia construction equipment market in Feb 2023, an environmentally friendly option offering improved fuel efficiency. The machine consumes less than 15% of the fuel and generates 15% fewer carbon emissions. Also, in March 2023, Hitachi Construction Machinery announced it would launch new wheel loaders and excavators from its popular ZW-7 and ZX-7 series in Australia. These machines are equipped with Stage-V-compliant fuel-efficient engines. The excavator engines are made up of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), and Catalysed Soot Filter (CSF).

Integration Of Telematics System in The Construction Equipment Enabling Optimum Performance

CareTrack offers its customers solutions to manage their equipment efficiently, delivering optimum performance. CareTrack also helps operators to use their machines efficiently by optimizing time and fuel consumption. In 2022, Komatsu acquired Australian Telematics Company 'Mine Site Technologies,' a provider of operational optimization platforms for underground mining. Komatsu aims to improve technological solutions, including the automation and teleoperation of mining equipment.

Construction Equipment Manufacturers Launching Smart Construction Solutions for Optimized Performance

Komatsu introduced the 'Smart Construction Field,' which allows contractors to analyze data instantly and find cost-effective ways to manage and resource projects. Komatsu joined hands with Moovila (software provider) to develop a smart construction field (a mobile app). The technology aims to permit contractors to record job site activity and analyze operational efficiencies in real time. The company also launched the 'Smart Construction Drone,' which allows the collection of visual topography on the job site. This drone technology captures quantities for production tracking and billing, eliminating the manual survey. This drone solution can take photos up to 400 feet above ground level and be used to pre-verify the job site.

Vendor Insights

Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, XCMG, JCB & SANY are prominent vendors in the Australia construction equipment market.

construction equipment market. Caterpillar has the strongest share in Australia's market. Caterpillar, Volvo CE, Komatsu, &Hitachi Construction Machinery are the leaders in the Australia construction equipment market and has a strong distribution network & have a diversified product portfolio.

market. Caterpillar, Volvo CE, Komatsu, &Hitachi Construction Machinery are the leaders in the construction equipment market and has a strong distribution network & have a diversified product portfolio. Other prominent vendors in the Australia construction equipment market include John Deere, Manitou, Kobelco, Yanmar, Kubota, Merlo Spa, Terex, Liugong, Takeuchi, GEHL, Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd, ASV, Kanga Loaders and SDLG.

construction equipment market include John Deere, Manitou, Kobelco, Yanmar, Kubota, Merlo Spa, Terex, Liugong, Takeuchi, GEHL, Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd, ASV, Kanga Loaders and SDLG. SANY, JCB, Liugong & XCMG are emerging strong in the market. These companies are introducing innovative products to capture construction equipment market share.

A few distributors/dealers in the market include CJD Equipment, Semco Equipment Sales, Conplant, Tutt Bryant , and Capital Construction Equipment.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/australia-construction-equipment-market

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Liebherr

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

SANY

John Deere

Manitou

Kobelco

Yanmar

Kubota

MERLO Group

Terex Corporation

Liu Gong

Takeuchi Manufacturing

GEHL

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

ASV

Kanga Loader

SDLG

Distributor Profiles

CJD Equipment

Semco Equipment Sales

Conplant

Tutt Bryant

Capital Construction Equipment

BPF Equipment

Market Segmentation

Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Wheeled Loaders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper



Tipper



Concrete Mixer



Concrete Pump Truck

End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

Market Coverage

Report Scope

Market at a Glance

5.1 Market Snapshot

Section 6- Executive Summary

Section 7- Market Landscape

7.1 PESTLE Analysis

7.2 Economic Scenario

7.3 Key Projects

7.4 Market Dynamics

7.5 Import & Export Analysis

7.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Section 8- Segmentation

8.1 By Equipment Type

8.1.1 Equipment Definition (Earthmoving)

8.1.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment (Volume & Value)

8.1.1.2 Excavators

8.1.1.3 Backhoe Loaders

8.1.1.4 Wheeled Loaders

8.1.1.5 Other Earthmoving Equipment

(Other Loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, etc.)

8.1.2 Equipment Definition (Road Construction)

8.1.2.1 Road Construction (Volume & Value)

8.1.2.2 Road Rollers

8.1.2.3 Asphalt Pavers

8.1.3 Equipment Definition (Material Handling)

8.1.3.1 Material Handling Equipment (Volume & Value)

8.1.3.2 Cranes

8.1.3.3 Forklifts & Telehandlers

8.1.3.4 Aerial Platforms

8.1.4 Equipment Definition (Other Equipment)

8.1.4.1 Other Equipment (Volume & Value)

8.1.4.2 Dumpers

8.1.4.3 Tippers

8.1.4.4 Concrete Mixtures

8.1.4.5 Concrete Pump Trucks

8.2 By End-users

8.2.1 End-user Definition

8.2.2 Construction

8.2.3 Manufacturing

8.2.4 Mining

8.2.5 Others (Waste Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas Extraction, Utilities & Energy, Power Generation, Disaster Management and Water Management)

Section 9- Geographical Analysis

Section 10- Technological Development

Section 11- Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

11.2 Vendors (Caterpillar | Volvo Construction Equipment| Komatsu | Hitachi Construction Machinery | Liebherr | JCB| Kobelco| Kubota| Manitou |Yanmar |SANY| XCMG| Liugong| John Deere| TEREX| Takeuchi |Merlo Spa| Kanga Loaders| SDLG| ASV| Sumitomo| GEHL)

11.3 Other Prominent Vendors

11.4 Distributor Company Profiles

Section 12- Report Summary

12.1 Key Insights

12.2 Abbreviation

12.3 Exhibits

12.4 Related Report

12.5 Database

12.6 Global Reach

12.7 Offerings

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Indonesia Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029

Japan Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029

Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029

Vietnam Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079189/Australia_Construction_Equipment_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence