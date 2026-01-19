17th IFSB Summit: Charting a Vision for Impact and Stability

From 2 to 4 February 2026 in Muscat, Oman, the much-awaited financial summit aims to anchor the industry firmly within the future architecture of global finance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, and MUSCAT, Oman, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Islamic finance gains greater international prominence as an ethical and stability-oriented avenue for financial intermediation, the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) invites financial sector professionals to the 17th IFSB Summit, slated to take place from 2 to 4 February 2026 in Muscat, Oman. Hosted by the Central Bank of Oman, the Summit brings together policymakers, regulators and global thought leaders to examine how the industry can respond to fast-evolving market conditions and rising societal expectations.

Anchored on the theme 'Islamic Finance for the Future: Breaking New Ground for Global Impact', the Summit highlights how Islamic finance is transitioning from being reactive to proactive amid economic and technological disruptions, while strengthening the non-bank financial sector, deepening market liquidity through sukuk development, and enhancing crisis preparedness and financial safety nets within the industry. It also highlights the role of Islamic finance in promoting financial inclusion, social impact, sustainability and climate resilience, alongside harnessing emerging digital technologies for a more resilient future.

The event will feature high-level speakers, including senior representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the United Nations. It will also bring together governors and senior leaders from over 30 jurisdictions. Their perspectives will help frame the industry's strategic direction and offer insights into global trends shaping Islamic finance.

Held over three days, the Summit includes a public pre-summit programme featuring broader themes on leadership, business strategies, youth empowerment, NGO engagement, and the role of credit rating agencies. These sessions capture a wider group of stakeholders and reflect the IFSB's commitment to fostering informed, inclusive and progressive discourse.

Registration is free for IFSB member organisations and USD 400 for non-members. With limited seats available, prospective delegates are encouraged to register early at www.ifsb.org/17thsummit. Follow the IFSB's official social media channels for programme and speaker updates.

